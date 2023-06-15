Pietro Fittipaldi to Represent Haas at Silverstone Pirelli Tyre Test

Ahead of next month’s Pirelli tyre test, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team have confirmed that reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be completing the second day of the test, at the Silverstone International Circuit.

Haas will be taking part in the two day test on July 11-12, following the British Grand Prix two days prior. Completing the first day of the test will be current Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, who will each do a session. On the second day, Fittipaldi will drive the VF-23 during both sessions, with his feedback set to be “invaluable”.

Fittipaldi has been Haas’ reserve driver since 2019, whilst he also replaced Romain Grosjean for the final two rounds of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The Brazilian has gained significant F1 experience in testing the team’s cars in recent years, whilst he’s also been completing his own racing programme in 2023. This season, Fittipaldi is competing in the IMSA Sports Car Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.

He recently claimed a front-row start in the latter, at last weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours. Fittipaldi is “very happy” to be back behind the wheel of the VF-23 next month, where he’s already “focused” on learning “as much as possible” for the North Carolina-based outfit.

“I’m very happy to be back behind the wheel of a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team car, this time in Silverstone. It’s going to be exciting for me because I’ve never driven a Formula 1 car around Silverstone and I think that’s one of the most classic tracks in the sport. Just as I’m excited, I’m also focused on doing a great job for the team, trying to learn as much as possible for them in terms of car development.

“The Pirelli tyre test is going to be an important test and I’m very much looking forward to doing a great job for Haas. I want to thank the team for the opportunity to drive the VF-23.”

Following the announcement, Team Principal Guenther Steiner has hailed the Brazilian for being one of the most experienced reserve drivers in the paddock. Steiner recognises that giving the Brazilian time in the VF-23 is very important, especially as he’ll then be “ready for any eventuality”.

“There aren’t many reserve drivers who have the experience Pietro has, so his feedback on the VF-23 will prove invaluable to us. Pietro has always had an impressive work ethic and his passion to learn and support the team in its objectives has been key in his continuation with us. His full calendar of two other race programs only benefits MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and providing him time in this year’s challenger means he’s once again ready for any eventuality.”