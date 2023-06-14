Pirelli Tyre Test Run with W14 will ‘Benefit Me’ in Mercedes Reserve Role – Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher says his recent run on board the W14 will help his role as reserve driver of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, particularly when it comes to using the simulator.

Schumacher joined Mercedes during the winter after losing his seat at the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to countryman Nico Hülkenberg, and he has acted as reserve driver throughout the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

The German took part in a recent Pirelli tyre test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which gave him his first actual run in the W14 that is driven by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, days after being praised by both for his hard work behind the scenes to make Mercedes competitive for the Spanish Grand Prix.

“This experience will definitely benefit me in my role,” Schumacher is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I have a better understanding of what to look out for and what to work on.

“I also have a better understanding of all the procedures and how the team works trackside. That would be a key factor in case I ever have to jump in and race.”

Schumacher acknowledges that there are differences between using the simulator and driving a Formula 1 car, but Mercedes’ sim has offered him the closest feeling of his career to date to actual driving.

“There is obviously a difference between the simulator and driving in the real world,” Schumacher added. “There will always be a difference as the technology is not at a point where you can compare it 100%.

“However, it is the closest experience I’ve had between a simulator and real life. The simulator has prepared me, and the team has made a great effort of correlating it. That helped me to know what to expect when driving it.

“It’s clear why this team is an eight-time world champion.”