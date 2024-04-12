Fantic offering Dakar, amateur factory-level rally packages

Want to be a factory rally raider for Fantic Motor? If you do well in October’s Rallye du Maroc and 2025 Dakar Rally, that opportunity will be presented for you in 2026.

Fantic announced Wednesday the creation of Fantic Rally Raid and Fantic Rally Xperience, which will offer factory-level assistance for participants in the aforementioned races and amateur rallies, respectively. The former will provide five mechanics and a full set of technical support, including a truck of spare parts and special bivouac benefits like physiotherapists, at the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s season opener and finale. The top Fantic Rally Raid member in both rallies will be offered a spot on the factory team for the 2026 Dakar.

The Fantic Rally Xperience provides the same services as well as bike rental, but for non-competition rallies in Italy starting with the Sterrare è Umano on 26–28 April. Fantic will also support riders at the Mille Sassi (24–26 May), Hat Pavia – Sanremo (12–14 July), Hat Sanremo – Sestriere (6–8 September), and the Transitalia Marathon (23–27 September). Such a programme is not uncommon for amateur rallies as Yamaha has operated the Ténéré Spirit Experience since 2023 at races across Europe and Africa.

Although those who already own a Fantic XEF 450 Rally are encouraged to sign up, the manufacturer will also provide six bikes for the Fantic Rally Xperience.

Fantic has fielded a rally raid division since 2022. Jane Daniels, Jeremy Miroir, and Tommaso Montanari represented the Fantic Rally Team at the 2024 Dakar Rally in January, with Miroir scoring the best finish of the trio of nineteenth in the Rally2 category. All three are primarily enduro competitors, reflecting the marque’s history as one of the top bikes in the discipline.

The 2024 Rallye du Maroc, the final round of the W2RC and where Fantic Rally Raid will make their début, is scheduled for 5–11 October. Montanari finished fifth in class on his XEF 450 Rally at the 2023 edition.