Rexy Steals Hearts at the 100th Anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 100th anniversary of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans witnessed numerous captivating storylines, but it was the Project 1 – AO No. 56 Porsche 911 RSR, affectionately known as Rexy, that truly stole the spotlight and captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Sporting a remarkable Tyrannosaurus Rex RSRawr livery, complete with endearing little arms, big feet, and a wide grin, Rexy made its international debut at the revered Circuit de la Sarthe. The car showcased its exceptional performance by leading several hours of the world’s most prestigious sports car race, ultimately finishing in a respectable seventh place despite encountering a mechanical issue in the final hour.

While seventh place may not have been the fairy tale ending desired, the experience at Le Mans was truly unforgettable for the AO Racing team. PJ Hyett, team owner and driver, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Seventh place wasn’t the fairytale ending for Rexy at Le Mans, but what an incredible experience our time here has been. It was an absolute privilege to race the final year of the Porsche RSR at the 100-year anniversary of the race. My biggest thanks to our team and the fans around the world rooting for Rexy!”

Rexy made an astounding start to the race, with driver Matteo Cairoli executing a monumental jump, propelling the car from fifteenth to first place in the LM GTE AM class by lap 12. The driving duties were expertly shared between Cairoli, PJ Hyett, and Gunnar Jeannette, with the trio leading more laps than any other car in their class, setting the pace for 49.8% of the race.

Throughout the grueling endurance event, the car remained in the top five, showcasing its remarkable performance. However, in the final 50 minutes, a suspension issue in the right rear corner interrupted a strong triple stint and dashed their hopes for a podium finish. Despite the setback, the team showcased their resilience as the car underwent repairs and rejoined the race, crossing the finish line without a mark on its body, a testament to their skill and determination.

Reflecting on the race, Gunnar Jeannette remarked, “Finishing the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Rexy this year is a little bittersweet. Our goal when we showed up was to finish, but after leading almost 50% of the race and looking like we were in a spot for solid podium contention, it’s hard to be satisfied with seventh place. However, all of the drivers and team performed great. Our Porsche RSR was fast throughout all stages of the race and really fun to drive. We can all be proud of the effort we put forth. We’re also very excited with the response that we got from all of the fans as we introduced on a full international stage.”

The AO Racing team will now shift their focus to the upcoming Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen in Watkins Glen, New York, which is the third endurance race on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar. The Rexy livery will continue to grace the car for the entire season.

Meanwhile, the next race with Project 1 in the 2023 World Endurance Cup championship is scheduled to take place on July 9 at the 6 Hours of Monza, keeping the excitement and momentum going for the team and their loyal supporters.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord