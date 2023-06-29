Valtteri Bottas: Austrian GP a Good Opportunity to “Battle for the top ten”

Valtteri Bottas is hoping that Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake can continue to challenge in and around the top ten at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after making good progress in Canada last time out.

The Finnish driver has previously done well around the Red Bull Ring, especially during his time as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. During his time with The Silver Arrows, Austria was one of his best weekends of the year, scoring his first podium and winning twice there. Winning the race and scoring podiums won’t be in Bottas’ head this weekend though, as he is hoping to score more points for Alfa Romeo, who sit seventh in the Constructors Championship just ahead of Williams Racing.

“The top ten finish the team achieved in Canada made us even more motivated. Our objective is to keep up with our good form and extend our points streak. Throughout my career, I have always enjoyed racing here in Spielberg: I have scored some good results here – including my first podium and two wins.”

Bottas spoke about the sprint format and how important it will be to come out firing tomorrow with only one practice session available for the teams and the drivers to make the necessary set up changes to their cars.

“With the Sprint event format, and less practice time on track, it will be important to get the feeling right with the car from the very start and build on that, especially when it comes to qualifying. We know we have the potential to do well, and if we keep doing our job, we will remain in the battle for the top ten.”

Zhou Guanyu: ” I am keen to get back to the good performances we have shown recently”

Credit: XPB / James Moy Photography Ltd.

Zhou Gunayu is looking to get back into the points at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after missing out on the top ten last time out in Montreal.

The Chinese driver has scored four points this season, putting him slightly ahead of his vastly experienced teammate in the Drivers’ Championship, but he is wanting more this weekend, with the sprint format offering him more chances to score points and extract the full potential of the Alfa Romeo car.

Zhou has demanded that the team remain focused with plenty of points within their grasp, especially with the progress they are making and the recent upgrade package that they introduced a few weeks ago.

“As we head to Austria, I am keen to get back to the good performances we have shown recently. There are still several races to go, and plenty of points within our grasp if we keep making progress. The upgrade package we have introduced a few races ago is making a difference, and I am ready to give all my best on track to extract its potential to the fullest.

“We know how just a tenth could make a great difference in qualifying: during a Sprint weekend, this is even more significant. We must keep focused, and remain at the top of our game all weekend long: this way, we will achieve even better results.”