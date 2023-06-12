Williams Announce Legendary Line-up for Goodwood Festival of Speed

Williams Racing have announced an iconic line-up of cars which will be going up the famous hill next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place July 13-16.

The festival brings together some of the most iconic cars from both the road and motorsport worlds, with 2023 being no exception. Williams have announced that Keke Rosberg‘s title-winning FW08C from 1982 will be driven at the festival by a series of drivers, including both Williams Racing drivers.

Williams Academy and IndyNXT driver Jamie Chadwick will drive the car on Friday, before Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant share the driving duties on the Saturday. 2009 World Champion and Williams Ambassador Jenson Button will be behind the wheel on the Sunday.

Williams aren’t only taking Rosberg’s legendary car, with the British side having confirmed that Jacques Villeneuve‘s FW19-06 will also be driven, with it having been raced by the Canadian to his 1997 title. Alain Prost‘s simply unmissable 1993 title-winning Williams FW15C is also set to be on display during the festival, as is Nigel Mansell‘s Williams FW14B, which claimed the championship that season.

The latter will complete its running using sustainable fuel, with four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel in the cockpit. Fans will also be able to see a version of the FW45 on show, with it set to feature the winning livery from the Grove-based team’s ongoing competition in collaboration with Gulf Oil.