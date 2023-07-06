Alfa Romeo’s Alessandro Alunni Bravi hopes British Grand Prix will “change the tide” in their favor with new upgrade package 

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake moves into the British Grand Prix after an unfortunate sprint weekend for the team in Austria, which saw them come away with no points to add to the tally.

With Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas finishing twelfth and fifteenth respectively after each being promoted spots due to post-race track limits sanctions, Alfa Romeo Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi felt that their performance in Austria was not to par with earlier rounds.

Bravi is optimistic, however, about their chances at Silverstone Circuit, where they will be bringing an “important” upgrade that he hopes can boost the team back into points contention.

“We head to Britain this week, after a challenging weekend in Austria, where our performances didn’t quite match what we had shown in previous races.

“Still, we must keep our spirits up: we are bringing a new, important package to Silverstone, on which the team back at base in Hinwil has been working hard over the past months, and it’ll hopefully help us make our way back to the top ten.”

With teams such as Scuderia Ferrari, McLaren F1 Team and Williams Racing making considerable strides in performance with their upgrade packages, Bravi hopes that Alfa Romeo can have similar gains from Silverstone on. He also maintained that Austria was not a result representative of their true place in the order, but rather a tough moment in a long championship season.

“We have seen how upgrades have been fundamental for our main competitors to make a step forward: that will be our main aim, for the second leg of this back-to-back.

“We remain confident, and eager to show that Austria just wasn’t our weekend, but we still have it in us to battle through the field – and promptly change the tide again.”