Alfa Romeo’s Alessandro Alunni Bravi: Return to the points positions leaves “no room for mistakes”

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi has set sights on a “bounce back” at the Hungarian Grand Prix after two consecutive races outside of the points.

The double-header saw Alfa Romeo drop two spots to ninth place in the Constructors’ Championship, with nearby competitors Williams Racing and Haas F1 Team securing the points necessary to overtake in the standings.

The team will be looking to implement methods to maximise the return of the new aerodynamic upgrade at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with hopes of catching up with rapidly-improving teams such as McLaren F1 Team and Williams in the development race.

“We head to Hungary with the objective to bounce back after two rather challenging back-to-back races in Spielberg and Silverstone. We expected more from these two races, especially with the upgrades we brought to Great Britain, but we took a good look at our most recent performances and understood further ways to optimise our new aero package.”

Bravi emphasised the importance of having a clean race weekend with “perfect” execution, as achieved by competing teams– This will be a priority for Alfa Romeo as they look to return to the top ten on race day.

“As a positive, we saw an improvement in our race pace, which gives us confidence for the upcoming double header, the final one before the summer break. We have seen how crucial it is to execute the perfect race, in a season where every margin, every tenth could make the difference at the end of a session.

“As we aim to get back to scoring points, each one of us will be putting their focus on being at their very best from Friday onwards, with no room for mistakes.”