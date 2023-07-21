Formula 2Open Wheel

Doohan Secures First Pole of 2023 F2 Season at Hungaroring, Defeats Martins and Vesti in Intense Qualifying Battle

By
1 Mins read
Share
Q 02 Jack Doohan - Invicta Virtuosi Racing (C) Formula Motorsport Limited
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Virtuosi’s Jack Doohan scored his first pole position of the 2023 FIA Formula 2 season at the Hungaroring, with an intense fight against Victor Martins, who came in second, followed by championship leader Frederik Vesti. The Australian driver set a time of 1:27.676, which was under threat by his Alpine Academy teammate but was ultimately unbeatable.

Vesti was the first to set the benchmark of 1:28.334 putting him on top for his competitors to fight for the lead. Doohan put himself behind the Dane very early into the session as Ayumu Iwasa made complaints of light rain in sector two, which sent the drivers out to get their positions before the rain hit them.

Doohan’s second place was beaten by Formula 3 champion Martins as he came behind the Dane, followed by his ART teammate Theo Pourchaire, whose lap time was deleted as he ran wide on turn 12. This put Doohan in seventh place.

The first red flag of the session was brought out by the trident of Roman Stanek with about 20 minutes left in the session as he spun into the barriers at turn 11, which brought all the cars into the pits.

Vesti still led the grid with a lap time of 1:27.767, but Martins fought for pole position, which was soon replaced by Doohan putting in the fastest lap of 1:27.676. Martins tried to get to the top, but as the chequered flag fell, his efforts were unsuccessful to outqualify Doohan, as the Australian took pole for Sunday’s feature race

Last year’s feature race winner Theo Pourchaire secured fifth place, followed by Isack Hadjar, Iwasa, 2022 Formula 3 podium sitter Oliver Bearman, The MP pair of Jehan Daruvala and Dennis Hauger, and Kush Maini as Saturday’s reverse grid pole-sitter.

The sprint race is set to start at 14:15 local time.

Pos.#DriverTeamTimeLaps%GapInt
114Jack DOOHANInvicta Virtuosi Racing1:27.67612100
26Victor MARTINSART Grand Prix1:27.72813100.0590.0520.052
37Frederik VESTIPREMA Racing1:27.76711100.1030.0910.039
45Theo POURCHAIREART Grand Prix1:27.93012100.2890.2540.163
510Isack HADJARHitech Pulse-Eight1:27.98713100.3540.3110.057
611Ayumu IWASADAMS1:28.09013100.4720.4140.103
78Oliver BEARMANPREMA Racing1:28.10110100.4840.4250.011
82Jehan DARUVALAMP Motorsport1:28.15314100.5440.4770.052
91Dennis HAUGERMP Motorsport1:28.15514100.5460.4790.002
1024Kush MAINICampos Racing1:28.16411100.5560.4880.009
114Enzo FITTIPALDIRodin Carlin1:28.26713100.6740.5910.103
1222Richard VERSCHOORVan Amersfoort Racing1:28.28613100.6950.6100.019
1325Ralph BOSCHUNGCampos Racing1:28.31611100.7290.6400.03
143Zane MALONEYRodin Carlin1:28.32113100.7350.6450.005
1521Clement NOVALAKTrident1:28.54213100.9870.8660.221
1623Juan Manuel CORREAVan Amersfoort Racing1:28.76414101.2401.0880.222
1712Arthur LECLERCDAMS1:28.80013101.2811.1240.036
189Jak CRAWFORDHitech Pulse-Eight1:28.83013101.3161.1540.03
1916Roy NISSANYPHM Racing by Charouz1:29.00014101.5101.3240.17
2015Amaury CORDEELInvicta Virtuosi Racing1:29.03313101.5471.3570.033
2117Brad BENAVIDESPHM Racing by Charouz1:29.32814101.8841.6520.295
2220Roman STANEKTrident1:29.9104102.5482.2340.582
Share
Avatar photo
4 posts

About author
Just a girl trying to make her way into the paddock. I love everything motorsports and everything music and books.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 2

Ayumu Iwasa Claims Top Spot in Tricky F3 Practice at Hungaroring; Vesti and Martins Follow Closely

By
1 Mins read
Ayumu Iwasa shines in challenging F3 practice at Hungaroring. Vesti and Martins follow closely in intense wet/dry session
Formula 2Other

Preview: FIA F2 Round 10 - Mogyoród, Hungary

By
1 Mins read
Formula 2 returns to Mogyoród for a thrilling round! Vesti leads, but Pourchaire trails closely. Hungary’s challenging circuit promises intense battles and unpredictable weather, setting the stage for a pivotal championship showdown.
Formula 2

Victor Martins Claims First Formula 2 Victory in Thrilling Round 9 at Rain-Soaked Silverstone Circuit

By
4 Mins read
ART Racing’s Victor Martins took is first win in Formula 2 with an exceptional drive against Zane Maloney around the historical circuit filled with unexpected surprises.