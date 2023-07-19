Kevin Magnussen anticipates compelling qualifying at the Hungaroring: “Saturday is very exciting in Hungary always”

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen expects qualifying to be especially important at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the “twisty” Hungaroring tends to prevent large amounts of overtaking. As the team has proven to be strong on a Saturday, Magnussen is excited to compete there and hopes to be competitive.

“I think the Hungarian Grand Prix is always a good one, the circuit is a tight, little twisty track. It’s kind of difficult for overtaking, but it puts more emphasis on qualifying, so Saturday is very exciting in Hungary always. Usually, not this year, it’s the last race before the summer break, so there is also that to look forward to. I’m looking forward to going there and hopefully we can be competitive.”

On the other hand, Haas is continuing to struggle with pace on race day, and Magnussen said that the team is hard at work to find a resolution to their ongoing issues.

“I think we’re obviously facing some issues getting competitive on Sunday. We can often be competitive on Saturday in qualifying when we have to do just one lap on the tires on low fuel, but it’s a different story on Sunday.

“We’re working very hard to investigate what the cause is and come up with solutions. It’s a collective effort, and everyone is working super hard. I think with all the talent we have in the team, I’m very confident we can solve the issues.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix comes after a string of races in the densely packed European leg, and although Magnussen described July as a “busy” stretch, he enjoys the familiar environments and ease of travel during this period in the season. With Summer break soon to come, Magnussen said that he is focused on extracting as much as he can from each race.

“It’s a busy part of the year, this European season. It feels a lot less busy because of the short flights and lack of jet lag, and I get an opportunity to go home between the races even when they are back-to-back.

“It’s cool though because it’s all the tracks that we know very well, all the European tracks that most of the drivers know from their junior careers, a very familiar environment. I’m not really planning ahead too much at the minute, I’m just trying to get the most out of these races right now.”

“I’m enjoying this busy time and the intensity we’re carrying at the moment.” – Nico Hülkenberg

Team-mate Nico Hülkenberg looks forward to the tight turns of Hungaroring and the physicality it takes to race there. As well, he emphasised the importance of finding a certain “rhythm” to maximise performance.

“It’s definitely a location I’m excited to race at. Typically, it was the last race before summer shutdown so it’s slightly different this year with Spa after, but normally it’s pretty hot. It’s a physical grand prix as well but a fun lap – very intense, especially the middle sector, which is just one corner after another, and you need to find a good rhythm there.”

When asked about how the team is working to improve VF-23’s weak points, Hülkenberg said that everyone on board is pushing hard to find solutions as a team– and that it will likely not be a quick process.

“Of course, we’re pushing very hard and we’re working on the weaknesses and trying to fix them. These issues can only be solved when everyone works closely together, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. It might not be a short-term fix but we’re confident we’ll work through them.”

Hülkenberg said that he enjoys the back-to-back nature of this portion of the season, as he feels as though he can ride the momentum from race to race and remain well-focused.

“Actually, I like that it’s getting busier now. You get into a nice rhythm and into a groove. I feel like the beginning of the season was very stop-start, so I’m enjoying this busy time and the intensity we’re carrying at the moment.”