Stella Hails Strong McLaren Performance and Memorable Moment at British Grand Prix

The McLaren Formula 1 Team achieved an outstanding performance at the British Grand Prix, leaving the team and fans elated. Under the leadership of Team Principal Andrea Stella, McLaren demonstrated their competitive edge throughout the weekend, excelling in both qualifying and the race itself.

“This is a great team result at the British Grand Prix,” Stella remarked, clearly proud of the team’s accomplishments. “It comes at the end of a very strong weekend for the MCL60, in which we’ve been able to compete at the top on both single-lap pace during qualifying, and now across race stints also.”

The team’s improved race performance was evident, allowing them to capitalise on an excellent performance from the previous day. However, Stella expressed regret regarding Oscar Piastri‘s missed opportunity for a podium finish due to the unfortunate timing of the Safety Car. Despite this setback, Stella acknowledged Piastri’s exceptional drive and praised his overall performance throughout the weekend.

“It’s a real shame for Oscar, he should have been on the podium but the timing of the Safety Car meant that we lost a position and he finished fourth – but that takes nothing away from the strong weekend he’s had and the incredible race he drove,” Stella stated, emphasising the team’s unwavering support for their talented drivers.

Amidst the team’s achievements, Stella expressed his delight for Lando Norris, who enjoyed a memorable moment in front of his home crowd after delivering an excellent performance. Norris’ success further highlighted the team’s progress and the potential for future victories.

Stella also took a moment to express his gratitude towards the dedicated men and women at McLaren who have tirelessly worked to turn the team’s fortunes around this year. “My final thoughts are for everyone who made this happen,” he said, recognizing their hard work and commitment to the team’s success.

Furthermore, Stella extended his appreciation to the loyal fans who have stood by McLaren through thick and thin, providing unwavering support. “Our fans have supported us even when we’ve been struggling. This result is for all of them,” Stella added, emphasizing the significant role they play in the team’s journey.

As the British Grand Prix celebrations wind down, the McLaren Formula 1 Team looks to the future with optimism and determination. “I hope we can have more days like this in the future,” Stella concluded, reflecting on the team’s achievements and setting their sights on continued success in the races to come.