Tänak and Suninen enters Louna-Eesti Ralli on Saturday

Ott Tänak will be showing off the Ford Puma Rally1 machine for his home crowd this Saturday as he enters the Louna-Eesti Ralli to prepare and test for the upcoming Rally Estonia two weeks later.

Louna-Eesti Ralli or as it is named in English, the South Estonian Rally will be featuring three special stages Ruusmae, Kundja, and Riidmae that will be run three times covering about 70 kilometers in total throughout the day, the rally has one of the go-to in preparation for the FIA World Rally Championship round and you can see that it´s popular as there are two Rally1 cars on the entries.

Tänak drove the event last time in 2020 when it was one of the first rallies to be hosted after the massive COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that year. and won the event in a Hyundai i20 WRC fielded by Hyundai Motorsport. That year there was also a huge entry of WRC cars by Toyota Gazoo Racing and M-Sport Ford as well, with Kalle Rovanperä, Elfyn Evans, and Sebastien Ogier were entered for Toyota while Esapekka Lappi was the sole M-Sport entry, Theirry Neuville was also presented there in a second Hyundai and local driver Georg Gross was entered in a private Ford Fiesta WRC machine, becoming one of the strongest WRC fields in a national level event in a long time.

Tänak will not be the only one going there to prepare for the upcoming round. Hyundai Motorsport has entered Teemu Suninen who will test ahead of his Rally1 debut in a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in Rally Estonia Another familiar name from Estonia to enter is Robert Virves in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 fielded by the former Hyundai WRC2 factory team RedGrey Racing, Raul Jeets in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo and former FIA European Rallycross Championship regular Andri Oun in a Subaru Impreza.

Besides the rally this weekend, it is also a busy week for the teams as both Toyota and M-Sport have been spotted testing the cars in South Estonia while Hyundai is told to do their testing around the home base in Finland.