Lappi Joins WRC Rivals on South Estonia Rally Entry

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: M-Sport Ford

M-Sport Ford regular Esapekka Lappi will contest next weekend’s South Estonia Rally alongside several championship rivals including Toyota trio Sebasiten Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanperä.

Lappi and usual teammate Teemu Suninen will both compete on the Rally Estonia warm up event, although he will be behind the wheel of a Jan Pro Racing prepared Fiesta WRC while Suninen will compete in an R5 machine.

Photo Credit: M-Sport

The news comes after Lappi had planned to contest the Jämsän Äijät Ralli last weekend in his native Finland, but a mechanical problem with the Fiesta during testing meant he took no part in the event.

Although the South Estonia Rally is still set to go ahead, reports from Estonian media outlet ERR News claim that it will only now take place on one day rather than two due to the increase in rate of infections of COVID-19 in recent days:

The rally next weekend will be the first time several of the WRC field, including six time champion Ogier, compete since the coronavirus pandemic paused the 2020 season after Rally Mexico back in March.

Steven Batey

