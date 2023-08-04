Formula 1

Aston Martin not yet ready to turn Full Development Push onto 2024 Car – Mike Krack

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team

Mike Krack says it is too early for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team to turn its development focus fully onto the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship as they continue their fight towards the top of the Constructors’ Championship this season.

Aston Martin have been one of the strongest teams throughout the 2023 season so far, with Fernando Alonso securing six podium finishes in the opening twelve races, including second place finishes in both Monaco and Canada.

The team currently sit third in the Constructors’ Championship heading into the summer break, and although they have fallen fifty-one points behind the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in second place, they are involved in a tight battle with Scuderia Ferrari, just five points separating the two teams.

Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, says more upgrades are coming to their AMR23 after the summer break, including at Circuit Zandvoort, and although some attention has already switched to the 2024 car, they are still looking to improve on their current car.

“All the races have upgrades, and if you have a look at the [upgrade] list for Zandvoort, you will see and you will read something,” Krack is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com

“We are not switching off the tap. It’s full on.”

Asked about if there was anything major in the pipeline, Krack joked about a ‘magic bullet’, but on a serious matter, he says they are sticking to their original plan of aero development.

“The magic bullet, I wish I could confirm that,” said Krack.  “But we have set-up a plan, and a development plan, and it was based on continuously developing the car.

“We follow that and obviously you need to see what directions you take, depending on what happens.  “Also we have now an opportunity after eleven races to take a [reflection] point, and we have ten times more points than we had at this stage last time.

“We are P3 in the championship and obviously the expectations rise with your results.  But you also must not forget where you come from. And in all the push for development, we also have to realise that we have made big steps.

“It is important to also zoom out and see what you have achieved.”

Share
13667 posts

About author
Long time motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1 and the occassional other series. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo Duo Compromised by Lowly Grid Slots in Fight for Spa Points – Alunni Bravi

By
1 Mins read
Alfa Romeo left themselves with too much work to do to score points in Belgium after Qualifying well outside the top ten, according to Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.
Formula 1

Difficult for Alfa Romeo to make Spa Progress with Similar Pace Across Many Cars – Bottas

By
2 Mins read
Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu both felt it was difficult to make up positions during the Belgian Grand Prix due to Alfa Romeo being very evenly matched with other teams at Spa.
Formula 1

Belgium Points Finish proof that Aero Development ‘Going in the Right Direction’ – Franz Tost

By
2 Mins read
AlphaTauri still sit last in the Constructors’ Championship after Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, but at least they were able to score a point for the first time since Azerbaijan.