Aston Martin not yet ready to turn Full Development Push onto 2024 Car – Mike Krack

Mike Krack says it is too early for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team to turn its development focus fully onto the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship as they continue their fight towards the top of the Constructors’ Championship this season.

Aston Martin have been one of the strongest teams throughout the 2023 season so far, with Fernando Alonso securing six podium finishes in the opening twelve races, including second place finishes in both Monaco and Canada.

The team currently sit third in the Constructors’ Championship heading into the summer break, and although they have fallen fifty-one points behind the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in second place, they are involved in a tight battle with Scuderia Ferrari, just five points separating the two teams.

Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, says more upgrades are coming to their AMR23 after the summer break, including at Circuit Zandvoort, and although some attention has already switched to the 2024 car, they are still looking to improve on their current car.

“All the races have upgrades, and if you have a look at the [upgrade] list for Zandvoort, you will see and you will read something,” Krack is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“We are not switching off the tap. It’s full on.”

Asked about if there was anything major in the pipeline, Krack joked about a ‘magic bullet’, but on a serious matter, he says they are sticking to their original plan of aero development.

“The magic bullet, I wish I could confirm that,” said Krack. “But we have set-up a plan, and a development plan, and it was based on continuously developing the car.

“We follow that and obviously you need to see what directions you take, depending on what happens. “Also we have now an opportunity after eleven races to take a [reflection] point, and we have ten times more points than we had at this stage last time.

“We are P3 in the championship and obviously the expectations rise with your results. But you also must not forget where you come from. And in all the push for development, we also have to realise that we have made big steps.

“It is important to also zoom out and see what you have achieved.”