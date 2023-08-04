Formula 2 Frontrunner Frederik Vesti to Make Free Practice Debut with Mercedes in Mexico City

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has announced that current FIA Formula 2 championship contender Frederik Vesti will make his free practice debut with the team in this years’ Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Danish driver already has experience behind the wheel of a Mercedes having participated in the post-season young driver test in Abu Dhabi last year, but driving at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will be his first taste of an official weekend session.

The twenty-one-year-old has been a part of the Mercedes Young Driver programme since 2021, and he is currently sitting second in the championship standings in Formula 2 with three rounds remaining.

Vesti is the first name announced by any team to run a free practice session this season, with each team mandated to run at least two sessions with a driver who has not competed in more than two Grand Prix in his career.

And he is excited for the opportunity in Mexico City, and he says it is another step towards his ultimate dream of racing in Formula 1 in the future.

“I’m incredibly proud to be doing the FP1 session in Mexico City with the Team – it’s a dream come true,” said Vesti. “To think in less than two months that I’ll be doing my first official Formula One session with Mercedes, who have won eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships, is amazing.

“This has been my dream since I was very young and something I’ve been fighting for through my whole junior career. It’s taken a lot of hard work, and this is a very important step for me on my journey.

“To be able to develop myself in an F1 car alongside some of the best drivers in the world is something I’m looking forward to. I want to thank Mercedes for this incredible opportunity, as well as my sponsors and manager for always believing in me.

“I can’t wait to be driving W14 for the first time.”

Toto Wolff, the Team Principal and CEO at Mercedes, says Vesti’s performances in Formula 2 have allowed the team to offer the Dane an opportunity behind the wheel of the W14, where he is expected to take the place of regular driver George Russell in Mexico.

“Fred has executed an impressive Formula 2 campaign so far this season,” said Wolff. “Driving in an FP1 session is the next step in his development and we’re looking forward to giving him that opportunity.

“He is a talented young driver, not only quick but thoughtful, and he understands exactly what the Team is looking for from him in the car. I am sure he will perform well and provide a solid starting point for our work over the weekend.”