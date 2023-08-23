Haas’ Günther Steiner shares insight on upcoming upgrades: “The team is working flat out”

As the FIA Formula 1 World Championship revs back up, Haas F1 Team Principal Günther Steiner said that he looks forward to going racing again at the Dutch Grand Prix with updates coming down the pipeline after a relaxing Summer break.

“It was quite a good holiday, I went to Sicily for a few days and then I did some hiking – no big mountains this year, I didn’t have enough time to prepare – but it was a good time with the family, just trying to rest a little bit.

“As always, there’s a little bit of work to be done and you’re following what is going on in Formula 1, but it was quite quiet except from I experienced some quite adventurous writing from some people, but it was entertaining, to say the least. Nevertheless, it was a good holiday.”

Steiner said that the brake ducts and front wing will be updated for Circuit Zandvoort, and that a host of other changes will be coming to the car in future races.

“We have got some upgrades coming for Zandvoort, on the brake ducts and front wing, but the team is working flat out to make some modifications to the car which will be coming later on in the year and I can’t give an exact timeline because of the shutdown.”

Work back at the factory is not slowing down, according to Steiner, as the team hopes to improve the performance of VF-23 for the final ten races of the season, but also looks to lay the groundwork for next year’s contender.

“We keep on working, and there are two reasons for this. Firstly, to try and make the car go quicker as you always do with upgrades but also to know the direction for the VF-24, which is as important, if not more important. There’s a lot of hard work going on, it’s almost as intense as being in December developing the new car.”

Haas is currently on par with Williams Racing at eleven points in the constructors’ championship. The team will be looking for strong results in coming races to allow them to hang onto seventh in the standings against Williams, a team that has been on the rise.