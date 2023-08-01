Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “We could never have dreamt of getting to summer break unbeaten”

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner reflected on what was a nearly perfect first half of the season after the team earned a one-two finish at the final race before Summer shutdown, the Belgian Grand Prix.

“We could never have dreamt of getting to summer break unbeaten, that’s never been achieved before. It’s all about teamwork and everybody doing their bit and that’s what has happened through the first 12 races of the year.

Horner was proud of the team’s overall performance on race day, with Max Verstappen winning from a starting position of sixth due to a grid penalty and Sergio Pérez taking second place after a strong performance that saw him best pole-sitter Charles Leclerc on the opening lap.

“For Max it’s another masterful win. He managed the race after making his way from P6 to take the lead in the second stint. Checo also had a brilliant first lap, taking the lead of the race and in the end bringing home our fifth 1-2 of the season.”

Horner expressed his appreciation for the work being done by the team behind the scenes at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes factory, and said that much of their dominance this year can be credited to their efforts.

With a few weeks of rest ahead for the team, Horner said that the team will be prepared to return “hard” at the Dutch Grand Prix in a month’s time.

“All credit to everybody back in Milton Keynes, this result is their result and the way they’re applying themselves is the reason that we’re making the history we’re currently making. We need to keep the intensity but for now, everyone deserves the break and then we come back hard in Zandvoort.”