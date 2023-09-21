Alex Albon Hoping for Successful Japanese Grand Prix

Alex Albon is hoping for a successful weekend in Japan, after missing out on points at last weekends Singapore Grand Prix.

Albon was running in a points position, until he came together with Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Pérez in an incident, which ended his chance of adding any points to his majorly impressive tally.

Williams Racing will be looking to secure their grip on seventh place in the Constructors Championship this weekend and Albon hopes he can continue his good form at The Suzuka International Racing Course as it’s a circuit that suits the strengths of FW45.

Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Albon said, “I love coming to Japan; Sukuza is one of my favourite tracks of the year and I love the food and culture of Japan, so it’s always a good time. Suzuka should be a good track for us and will be better suited for our car compared to previous tracks like Singapore. Hopefully we can do a good job and have a good weekend.”

Logan Sargeant: “I’m really looking forward to this weekend”

Logan Sargeant heads into the Japanese Grand Prix still as the only driver – to have competed in every race this season – with no points and he will be desperate to change that.

The American driver struggled around Singapore but is aiming to put the dissapoitment of last weekend behind him as he aims to earn himself a seat for next season, with a contract decision looming for next season.

Sargeant claims is looking forward to his first time racing in Japan, labelling Suzuka and iconic circuit, “I’m really looking forward to this weekend with it being my first time racing in Suzuka. It’s an iconic track that I can’t wait to drive. It should hopefully be a better weekend for us that I’m excited to get into.”

Sargeant will be hoping to repeat the feat that Nicholas Latifi achieved at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix – the Canadian scored his first points of the season at this event. It is always known as an open race, and one that delivers surprising results, so surely Sargeant will be aiming to finally get off the mark.