Norris Delighted with Podium Finish Despite ‘Stressful’ Conclusion to Singapore Grand Prix

Lando Norris secured his third runners-up spot of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season in the Singapore Grand Prix, even though he called the end of the race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit ‘stressful’ after being involved in the battle for the lead.

The McLaren F1 Team driver ran inside the podium places for much of the evening in Singapore, and inherited second place behind eventual winner Carlos Sainz Jr. when George Russell pitted for fresh medium tyres, and despite the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver having the pace advantage in the final laps, Norris was able to hold on.

Norris benefitted from Sainz giving him DRS across those final laps that allowed him to fend off the challenge of Russell, and when his fellow Briton crashed out on the final lap, second place was his, even though he too clipped the wall on that last tour of the circuit.

“Incredible. Carlos, Charles [Leclerc], Lewis [Hamilton], George, and I really pushed each other hard all evening,” said Norris. “The end of the race was very stressful, but it paid off.

“We knew it was going to be tough as soon as Mercedes boxed, especially with only a couple of cars for them to overtake – but we held them off, did what we needed to do and we’re on the podium with P2, so I’m super-happy this evening.

“The team is amazing, and I can’t thank them enough for their hard work in giving me this car. It was good to see Oscar fighting his way through to P7, cementing the points for the team also.

“The car looked great in the Stealth Mode livery and it’s just a great result for the team tonight. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in Japan.”

“I don’t think there was too much left on the table” – Oscar Piastri

Team-mate Oscar Piastri also impressed on Sunday, the young Australian making up ten positions from his grid slot to take seventh place, his sixth top ten finish of his rookie campaign.

After being caught out in Qualifying thanks to Lance Stroll’s session ending crash, Piastri remained calm during his first Singapore Grand Prix to make, with several places made up on the opening lap opening up the opportunity for making it into the top ten.

Piastri felt the pace of his MCL60 was good throughout the race under the floodlights, and after seeing what the updated car was able to do in the hands of Norris, he is keen to experience them for the first time this coming weekend in Japan.

P7. Not a bad night’s work!” said Piastri. “Obviously, our pace was decent, and I feel that I took advantage of the stuff going on around me after a good first lap.

“All-in-all, pretty happy with that. I don’t think there was too much left on the table there. It’s great to see Lando on the podium and for the team to be rewarded for all their hard work.

“I’m looking forward to the upgrades next week and hopefully we can have some more fun.”