Scoring Two Points ‘Little Consolation’ for Aston Martin amid Tricky Monza Weekend – Krack

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team scored only two points during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, but Team Principal Mike Krack says it was little consolation in what was a difficult weekend for the Silverstone-based outfit.

Fernando Alonso finished ninth at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, whilst Lance Stroll struggled home in sixteenth as Aston Martin’s AMR23 car struggled in its low downforce configuration.

Neither driver was able to make any real progress from their starting positions, Alonso only gaining from an enforced pit stop for a new front wing Oscar Piastri, while Stroll finished ahead only of the two MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers having started twentieth and last on the grid.

Krack said they knew that the Italian Grand Prix was going to be difficult for Aston Martin, and he says they will take what they learned from the weekend into the design of the 2024 AMR24 car.

However, he hopes the team can come back fighting in Singapore in two weeks time as they bid to reclaim third place in the Constructors’ Championship, having lost the spot to Scuderia Ferrari at Monza.

“Scoring a couple of points with Fernando was little consolation for a tricky weekend in Monza,” said Krack. “Maybe with a few more laps we could have challenged Lando [Norris] and Alex [Albon], but there were not too many opportunities available.

“Lance did a good job today. He moved ahead of the Haas and Alpine drivers, but he suffered with the tyres dropping off in the final part of the race.

“We always knew that Monza would not be a particularly kind track to us and we have to take today’s lessons into AMR24. We will work hard to be back in a more competitive position in Singapore.”