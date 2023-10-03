NASCAR returning to Iowa in 2024

Although Iowa Speedway is owned by NASCAR, the track has never hosted the Cup Series in its seventeen years since opening in 2006 but has welcomed the lower Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series before disappearing from both calendars amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. That will change in 2024 when the Cup Series heads to the Newton circuit on 16 July, while the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will also tag along.

“The things Iowans value most are what NASCAR represents best—hard work, family, and community—which is exactly why our partnership has always been a natural fit,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to bring a NASCAR Cup Series race to Iowa Speedway next summer and for this incredible opportunity to introduce millions of racing fans to our great state.”

Designed by NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Rusty Wallace with inspiration from Richmond Raceway, Iowa is a D-shaped track spanning .875 miles (1.408 km). The Truck and Xfinity Series began racing there in 2009, while NASCAR purchased the track in 2013 as the two divisions had a pair of races each. It was removed from both series’ schedules in 2020 due to COVID-19 and has not returned to either since, though ARCA has continued competing there.

Although without NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series has maintained a steady presence since 2007 with the exception of 2021. Indy NXT also races at Iowa in support.

Prior to COVID, Iowa had long been floated as a potential Cup site if the series was looking for new locations.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting one for NASCAR and for race fans in the state of Iowa,” offered Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “They have long sought a NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, and we’re happy to deliver that for them. We fully expect this to be one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the 2024 schedule and an amazing weekend of NASCAR racing in The Hawkeye State.”