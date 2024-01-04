NASCAR Xfinity Series

Young’s Motorsports adds Xfinity programme with Honeyman

After over a decade of competing in the Truck Series, Young’s Motorsports will introduce an NASCAR Xfinity Series division for the 2024 season, fielding the #42 Chevrolet Camaro for Leland Honeyman Jr. Honeyman will compete for Rookie of the Year honours.

“Joining them as they enter this exciting series, I’m confident about our collective potential for the upcoming season,” Honeyman commented. “The prospect of racing full-time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can’t wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

The 18-year-old is no stranger to Young’s, finishing third in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East championship with the team. He also made his Truck Series début with the team that year at Bristol, where he finished twenty-ninth.

He signed with Alpha Prime Racing for a part-time Xfinity schedule in 2023, while also making select entries with Emerling-Gase Motorsports and MBM Motorsports to mixed results. Honeyman qualified for eight of ten races entered with a best finish of twenty-first at the Charlotte Roval for APR. While mainly focusing on Xfinity, he also ran the combination race between the national ARCA series and ARCA West at Phoenix, where he placed eighth.

Meanwhile, Young’s fielded three trucks in their main series spearheaded by the #12 of Spencer Boyd, who finished twenty-eighth in points, and the multi-driver #02 and #20. Combined, the team scored two top-ten finishes both courtesy of Kayden Honeycutt.

“We’ve been asked about running Xfinity more than a few times over the years, and this time, it just made sense,” said team owner Tyler Young. “Leland ran the East Series for us in 2022, and he did a great job learning, giving feedback, and being competitive against several other established East programmes. His efforts in the Xfinity Series this season show he’s continuing to improve and make the most of every opportunity he is a part of.

“We’ve already found success in the ARCA Series and have a blast working together. I look forward to taking this step with the Xfinity Series this season.”

