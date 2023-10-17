NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney’s Las Vegas disqualification overturned

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney is probably the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to be… undisqualified? Is that the term we’re using?

After his sixth in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was relegated to a last-place finish when his #12 Ford Mustang failed post-race inspection, NASCAR announced Monday that the disqualification has been overturned.

The penalty in particular was a violation of Section 14.11.3.5 of the rulebook concerning the damper on the left front shock. The rule stipulates the damper must be at least 22.55 inches (57.27 cm) long for oval tracks, with inspectors finding the part on Blaney’s car was not up to spec.

Further inspection the next day eventually found the template used in the inspection itself did not meet regulation.

“After further review of the inspection process throughout this weekend’s events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR has rescinded the #12 disqualification penalty,” reads a statement from the sanctioning body. “Monday morning during its race weekend debrief, NASCAR discovered an issue with the damper template used for inspection. NASCAR then conducted a detailed investigation, and has restored the #12’s stage and race finishing positions from Sunday.

“NASCAR has taken internal steps to remedy this issue moving forward.”

He remains below the cut line despite the penalty being lifted, though in a more manageable position as he is now seventeen points below the cut line. After the disqualification, he was fifty-seven points underneath.

“We are pleased with the decision by NASCAR to rescind the post-race disqualification to the #12 car following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Team Penske. “NASCAR has shown a tremendous amount of integrity throughout the process which has led to this conclusion. We are proud of the effort and the results by the #12 team during the 2023 season. We look forward to continuing the pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Had the disqualification stuck, Blaney would have been the second driver to suffer the fate in 2023 after Kevin Harvick two weeks prior at Talladega. Ironically, Blaney won said race to advance to the Round of 8.

Revised race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
125Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet267Running
2120Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota267Running
368Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet267Running
4216Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord267Running
5101Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet267Running
61212Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord267Running
7324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet267Running
8845Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota267Running
9419Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota267Running
101511Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota267Running
11517Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord267Running
12922Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord267Running
13723Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota267Running
141310Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord267Running
153699Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet267Running
16244Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord267Running
171834Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord267Running
18163Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet267Running
19287Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet267Running
203321Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord267Running
212216A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet267Running
222031Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet267Running
23192Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord267Running
242777Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet267Running
253047Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet267Running
263241Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord267Running
272938Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord266Running
282343Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet266Running
292651J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord266Running
303415Brennan Poole*Rick Ware RacingFord266Running
313178B.J. McLeod*Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet266Running
32359Chase Elliott^Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet266Running
331714Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord263Running
341154Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota259Running
351448Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet144Accident
362542Carson Hocevar*Legacy Motor ClubChevrolet110Accident
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
