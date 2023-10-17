Ryan Blaney’s Las Vegas disqualification overturned

Ryan Blaney is probably the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to be… undisqualified? Is that the term we’re using?

After his sixth in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was relegated to a last-place finish when his #12 Ford Mustang failed post-race inspection, NASCAR announced Monday that the disqualification has been overturned.

The penalty in particular was a violation of Section 14.11.3.5 of the rulebook concerning the damper on the left front shock. The rule stipulates the damper must be at least 22.55 inches (57.27 cm) long for oval tracks, with inspectors finding the part on Blaney’s car was not up to spec.

Further inspection the next day eventually found the template used in the inspection itself did not meet regulation.

“After further review of the inspection process throughout this weekend’s events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR has rescinded the #12 disqualification penalty,” reads a statement from the sanctioning body. “Monday morning during its race weekend debrief, NASCAR discovered an issue with the damper template used for inspection. NASCAR then conducted a detailed investigation, and has restored the #12’s stage and race finishing positions from Sunday.

“NASCAR has taken internal steps to remedy this issue moving forward.”

He remains below the cut line despite the penalty being lifted, though in a more manageable position as he is now seventeen points below the cut line. After the disqualification, he was fifty-seven points underneath.

“We are pleased with the decision by NASCAR to rescind the post-race disqualification to the #12 car following Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Team Penske. “NASCAR has shown a tremendous amount of integrity throughout the process which has led to this conclusion. We are proud of the effort and the results by the #12 team during the 2023 season. We look forward to continuing the pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Had the disqualification stuck, Blaney would have been the second driver to suffer the fate in 2023 after Kevin Harvick two weeks prior at Talladega. Ironically, Blaney won said race to advance to the Round of 8.

Revised race results