Ben Barker Secures Multi-Year Factory Contract with Ford for 2024 Mustang GT3 Campaign

Ben Barker - Ford Mustang GT3
Image credit: Ford Media

British racing driver Ben Barker is set to embark on a new chapter in the 2024 international sportscar season, signing a multi-year factory contract with Ford to drive its brand-new Mustang GT3 contender. Barker, who has had a successful stint with British-based privateer GR Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship, sees the move to Ford as an “amazing opportunity.”

This deal marks Barker’s first works drive, and he will join forces with the Multimatic Motorsports operation, based in Canada. Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations has been a significant player in motorsports since 1992, maintaining strong ties with the Ford brand through various race programs and notable achievements, including the 2016 Le Mans-winning Ford GT.

The Mustang GT3 project, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the iconic model, signifies Ford’s return to the global FIA GT3 category. The race car, based on the 2024 Dark Horse variant, features a 5.4-litre naturally-aspirated V8 developed by Ford Performance and UK-based M-Sport. With a unique ‘short-long arm’ suspension set-up and a bespoke aero package, the Mustang GT3 aims to compete with revered marques such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, and Corvette.

Barker expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating, “This is an amazing opportunity to race, not just with, but for an internationally-renowned marque. To become a works factory driver is something all racers aspire to, not just as recognition of their results, but for the security that belief in their ability provides. Joining Ford and Multimatic to race the all-new Mustang GT3 is truly a dream come true.

“As well as being a major step in my career, it is also a great honour to join the list of drivers to have represented Ford and worn the Blue Oval in competition.

Acknowledging the honour of representing Ford, Barker added, The company has won in all major categories over the years, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to add to that at the wheel of such an iconic brand as the Mustang. Thanks to Ford and Multimatic for the opportunity, and to GR Racing for giving me the chance to show what I can do at world championship level over the years.”

Barker’s full 2024 programme will be announced shortly.

