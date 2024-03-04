2024 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Mansour Al-Helei beats Seaidan in SSV shootout

Mansour Al-Helei might not be competing for the World Rally-Raid Championship, but he was more than happy to put on a show for his fellow Emiratis on his home soil. Al-Helei and Yasir Seaidan, from neighbouring Saudi Arabia, squared off for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge SSV victory, with Al-Helei narrowly coming out on top.

The margin between the two was as close as eighteen seconds at one point, when Seaidan won Stage #3 to take the overall lead from Al-Helei. Entering the final day, Al-Helei was clinging onto a 1:22 edge over Seaidan, a margin that could have been even closer had the latter not received seventy seconds in time penalties. Despite Seaidan’s efforts, he was unable to catch Al-Helei in Stage #5 as the gap nearly doubled. The 2:42 separating them was the closest final margin of victory among all six categories.

While coming up short, Seaidan being the top finisher among W2RC-eligible drivers gives him more of an advantage in the standings. He had also left the season-opening Dakar Rally as the best finishing championship competitor despite finishing third overall, and repeating this feat puts him nearly sixty points ahead of Sebastián Guayasamín, who joined him and Al-Helei on the outright podium. Rebecca Busi, who missed the 2023 ADDC due to logistical issues, notched her first career W2RC podium finish.

Abu Dhabi was the first race for Seaidan with Michaël Metge as navigator. He worked with his younger brother Adrien Metge at Dakar while Michaël finished runner-up there as the co-driver for Jérôme de Sadeleer, meaning the elder Metge is riding a two-race SSV runner-up streak.

Father and son duo Michele and Pietro Cinotto respectively finished fifth and ninth, the latter entering his first championship race outside of Dakar. Unlike his son, Michele is registered for points.

João Ferreira won the opening stage, but was disqualified a day later when he crashed on a dune and summoned his team to help diagnose the problem. Crews are forbidden from coming within a kilometre of their vehicle while it is on the Selective Section, resulting in him being one of two drivers getting the boot from the final order alongside Ultimate competitor Juan Cruz Yacopini for the same reason.

SSV overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 411 Mansour Al-Helei* Khalid Al-Kendi Mansour Al-Helei 17:42:37 Leader 2 400 Yasir Seaidan Michaël Metge MMP Compétition 17:45:19 + 2:42 3 403 Sebastián Guayasamín Fernando Matias Acosta FN Speed Team 18:18:49 + 36:12 4 406 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente OnlyFans Racing 19:11:52 + 1:29:15 5 407 Michele Cinotto Maurizio Dominella Xtremeplus 20:40:12 + 2:57:35 6 413 Justas Grendelis* Simonas Ramanauskas Albe Alliance Racing 21:29:06 + 3:47:29 7 408 Claude Fournier Serge Gounon MMP Compétition 22:41:19 + 4:58:42 8 410 Piotr Beaupre* Jarosław Kazberuk Piotr Beaupre 24:54:15 + 7:11:38 9 414 Pietro Cinotto* Szymon Gospodarczyk Xtremeplus 33:57:32 + 16:14:55 10 409 Robert Szustkowski* Albert Gryszcuk Robert Szustkowski 39:02:10 + 21:19:33 11 405 Ricardo Ramilo Fausto Mota Scuderia Ramilo Rodamoto 40:50:30 + 23:07:53 12 404 Enrico Gaspari Alberto Marcon TH-Trucks Team 42:20:03 + 24:37:26 13 412 Atif Alzarouni* Mohammed Hasan Innab Atif Alzarouni 57:05:02 + 39:22:25 DSQ 402 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro Can-Am Factory Team DSQ N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

SSV stage winners

W2RC SSV standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship who have not earned points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Yasir Seaidan 146 Leader 2 Sebastián Guayasamín 87 – 59 3 Sara Price 74 – 72 4 João Ferreira 73 – 73 5 Cristiano de Sousa Batista 52 – 94 T-6 Rebecca Busi 45 – 101 T-6 Enrico Gaspari 45 – 101 8 Ricardo Ramilo 38 – 108 9 Michele Cinotto 22 – 124 10 Claude Fournier 19 – 127 11 Eduard Pons 16 – 130 12 André Thewessen 13 – 133

Co-drivers’ standings