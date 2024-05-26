Best Bets: Indy 500

Best Bet: Santino Ferrucci, +210 for Top 5 Finish

When it comes to this race, it is hard to bet against someone who has never finished outside of the top 10 in five starts at Indianapolis. A.J. Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci nearly won the Indy 500 a year ago, leading a few late laps before finishing in third. The Connecticut native did suffer from a few issues throughout this month’s practice sessions, but a sixth-place starting position should give bettors confidence for a top 5 finish, given that Ferrucci has improved on his starting position in each start of his career at IMS.

Sleeper: Felix Rosenqvist, +3000 to Win

Felix Rosenqvist looks like he’s found a new life with Meyer Shank Racing after departing from Arrow McLaren after the 2023 season. The 32-year-old Swede has been a qualifying ace with an average starting position of 4.5. Rosenqvist still hasn’t finished outside of the top 10 this season, and his qualifying position on the outside of the third row today should give him a good chance to keep that up. He’ll also be looking to avenge his late-race crash that ended his chances at an Indy 500 win a year ago.

Long Shot: Kyffin Simpson, +8000 to Win

While Kyffin Simpson is a name not many will immediately recognize, the Chip Ganassi Racing rookie is the highest-starting first-year driver not named Kyle Larson. While big results haven’t come yet for the Caymanian 19-year-old, the consistency has. With finishes of 12th and 15th this season, and a starting position of 18th later today, bettors should keep an eye out for the No. 4 car should rain shorten or delay the race later today

All odds courtesy of DraftKings as of 7:00 a.m. EST on race day.

TCF does not endorse or condone gambling or betting of any kind. TCF earns no commission from any betting-related articles