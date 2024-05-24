Carlos Sainz in talks with Williams over 2025 drive

Carlos Sainz Jr. is reportedly is advanced talks with Williams Racing as he looks to secure a race seat in 2025.

It was announced that Sainz will leave Scuderia Ferrari in 2025 when Lewis Hamilton’s shock move from Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team was revealed ahead of the 2024 season and rumours of where the Spaniard will be next year have been the talk of the Formula 1 paddock.

Sainz has enjoyed a positive start to the season, winning in Australia to take Ferrari’s one and only victory of 2024 so far. He does trail his teammate, Charles Leclerc, in the drivers standings although he did miss a weekend in Jeddah due to unforeseen circumstances.

The 29-year-old is known to be of big interest to Sauber on a long term deal, which would enable him to become an Audi driver from 2026 when they enter the sport, but there is also been rumours of a potential move to Oracle Red Bull Racing or Mercedes.

A move to Red Bull looks unlikely though, with Christian Horner’s team likely to renew Sergio Pérez’s contract and even if they didn’t, with Visa Cash App RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo waiting for their opportunity, a move to Milton Keynes looks still doesn’t look like an opening for Sainz.

SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2024, 8th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship from May 23 to 26, 2024 on the Circuit de Monaco, in Monaco – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI

It’s a similar story for Mercedes, who seem to be preparing for the arrival of Kimi Antonelli. We are unsure whether that will happen in 2025 of 2026 but what it does mean is a move to Mercedes for Sainz is unlikely if he wants long term stability.

The most recent rumours on Sainz’s future have come in the build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix, with Williams the latest to be interested in the Spaniard. It is rumoured that he has engaged in talks with Williams about what they can offer and their ambitious targets.

James Vowles has big plans for Williams that will take a number of years to complete but the ambition is clear to see for everyone. Alex Albon signed a new deal before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while there are plenty of plans in place for infrastructure changes that can help them move up the grid.

Williams will be assessing their options for the second seat. Logan Sargeant could still turn his career around but that looks unlikely at this point, Valtteri Bottas has lots to offer for Williams while Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will both be looking at their options after an awful start to the year with BWT Alpine F1 Team.

Sainz would be a good option for Williams, but will it be top of his list? Only Sainz knows what’s best going into 2025 and he’s clearly keeping his options open.