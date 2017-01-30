Reigning Michelin Clio Cup Series champion James Dorlin will graduate to the Renault UK Clio Cup this season with the returning Westbourne Motorsport.

The 17 year old won the BARC-run Clio Series title at the second attempt last year, using a third-generation Clio racer utilised in the Clio Cup between 2003 and 2008.

That was Dorlin’s second car-racing title in three years, having previously won the Junior Saloon Car Championship in 2014, with both successes coming alongside Westbourne.

Dorlin is the latest driver to make the transition from the Clio Series to the Clio Cup, following in the footsteps of the likes of Paul Streather, Ollie Pidgley and Anton Spires.

“It’s quite a step up – the grid is for the very latest specification Clio Cup race car produced by Renault Sport and the events are on a totally different scale to what I’m used to,” commented Dorlin.

“However I’m not daunted by it. I’ve tested the car a few times and seem to have been setting some good times and having already formed a very good relationship with them, I know that I’ve got the right team behind me.

“I’ve also seen how quickly Paul Streather got on with the UK Clio Cup when he progressed to it – I had some good races with him in the Michelin Clios in the past and I’m looking to achieve similar things.

“In theory 2017 will be a learning year ahead of a much bigger push in 2018. I want to finish the season inside the top ten at least.”

Dorlin’s announcement comes just days after Westbourne’s first driver for 2017 was confirmed, fellow Yorkshire-based Clio Cup debutant Myles Collins.

“We’re delighted to be working with James again – he proved to us what a very exciting young talent he is in 2016 and I have no doubt he will quickly be towards the sharp end of the grid,” said team boss Richard Colburn.

We have some decent pre-season testing planned so we can hit the ground running at the first two races at Brands Hatch in early April – these can always prove very important to how the rest of your season unfolds.”

