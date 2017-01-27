After five seasons away, Myles Collins will return to the BTCC support package this season as he enters the Renault UK Clio Cup for the first time with Westbourne Motorsport.

Collins made his TOCA bow in the 2011 Ginetta Junior Championship, running with Westbourne for the first six weekends before switching to HHC Motorsport.

The 22 year old, who was previously the 2010 Saxmax Rookie champion with Westbourne, secured a quartet of top six finishes during his rookie Ginetta season.

Following eighteen months out of racing completely, the Yorkshireman will reunite with Westbourne this season as the team return to Clios after two seasons away.

“I always wanted to be on the UK Clio Cup grid so have spent my time away getting everything ready to achieve that,” said Collins.

“Re-joining Westbourne, which has a very strong track record in the championship, is the logical choice. “The longer-term ambition is touring cars and the UK Clio Cup obviously the place to be for a driver to prepare for that.”

Westbourne Team Principal Richard Colburn added: “We rate Myles very highly – he came on really well under tutelage from our driver instructor Ed Pead with lots of natural pace.

“It’s great to be teaming up with him again for our return into the UK Clio Cup after effectively two years away. We hope to announce at least two more drivers in the near future.”