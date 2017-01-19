KV Racing are in talks with Pastor Maldonado with a view to a seat in their 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series line-up, with the future of the team seriously in doubt if something can not be worked out with the Venezuelan.

Maldonado has been sitting on the shelf since being released from his contract with the Lotus F1 Team/Renault Sport Formula 1 Team at the end of the 2015 Formula 1 season, and talks are ongoing with KV to drive in the road and street course events.

Sebastien Bourdais has raced for KV for the past three seasons and took four wins in that time, but the Frenchman has moved to Dale Coyne Racing for 2017, leaving the KV seat vacant, and should Maldonado not make the move into the seat, the chances of the team remaining on the grid appear slim.

Kevin Kalkhoven has been in talks with Trevor Carlin to possibly join forces with Carlin in IndyCar, but talks seem to have stalled there as well, with the British squad likely to stay focused on their Indy Lights team.

Such is the state of KV Racing at this time, all bar three members of the team have been released, while there equipment and assets are stored in their Indianapolis shop, although they have yet to be sold.