European Baja Cup kicks off with attrition-heavy Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura

After narrowly missing out on the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid win in April, João Ferreira began the 2024 FIA European Baja Cup strong as he survived a brutal Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura that eliminated much of the field.

Only twenty-seven of the forty-one FIA cars finished the race, including just half of the fourteen in Ultimate alongside Ferreira, as the rest were eliminated by mechanical failures brought upon by the punishing Spanish terrain. This was particularly evident during the Prologue, where the final thirty kilometres ran through a training range on Base General Menacho de Bótoa that is used by the Spanish Army for tanks. Increased rainfall in recent days added to the conditions, creating a bumpy course riddled with holes that caked everyone in mud and basically doubled as a suspension test. Benediktas Vanagas, a member of the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Forces, quipped it was the “most interesting speed section” he had ever raced and that while “Abrams and Leopards feel good (driving this), off-road vehicles have a hard time though this is not the case for the Toyota GR DKR Hilux.”

Vanagas may have had high praise for the tank polygon, but his Hilux did not make it through unscathed either as his right-front wheel rim broke after hitting a rock three kilometres from the finish; he ended up as one of the seven Ultimate retirements when his engine expired in the final stage. João Ramos, another favourite in the class, bowed out after going off course and losing too much time in the overall, while Edgar Canet was the top bike in the Prologue but a mechanical failure knocked him out. Eduard Pons did not start the race due to health reasons.

Ramos’ retirement propelled Ferreira into the overall lead ahead of Francisco Barreto, and the 2022 European Baja champion kept Barreto at bay for the victory. Maria Luís Gameiro finished third to secure two podium spots for Mini.

“The first stage was really demanding for ourselves and for the car. The terrain was very hard,” said Ferreira. “This last stage was fast and very enjoyable to drive, some tricky in some parts, very narrow and twisty.”

With their overall win, Ferreira and co-driver Filipe Palmeiro are the first ever European Cup Ultimate points leaders. The FIA added trophies for Ultimate across the three Baja Cups, as well as category-specific co-driver trophies for all four divisions, ahead of Extremadura. Prior to this, Ultimate drivers could only go for the all-class Baja title.

Rui Carneiro edged out Alexandre Pinto for the Challenger win by just nine seconds, while Armindo Araújo rounded out the podium in Santag Racing‘s début race in an OT3 from GRallyTeam. Araújo beat Pau Navarro for third in the European Cup as well as the T3 win in the Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship (CERTT). Navarro, racing a Demon Car DT3, notched the maiden rally podium for GRS Team, a junior single-seater team and newcomer to off-road racing; team boss Josep Trinidad finished eighth in CERTT T4 (equivalent to the FIA’s SSV class) after receiving an early penalty.

After having to call off their 2024 Dakar Rally plans due to a non-compliant Polaris RZR Pro R, Kamena Rally Team got the car certified in time for Extremadura to take the SSV victory with Tomasz Białkowski. It was their second win in an international Baja after claiming the class in the 2022 Extremadura event.

Carlos Vento was disqualified after exiting the second Selective Section to repair his car at a nearby house before rejoining. Vento had been looking for a flat location to work on the vehicle, but doing so was in blatant violation of Article 49.1.7 of FIA regulations (“Servicing in a closed and/or private place is not authorised. If a vehicle is serviced inside a closed tent, the Clerk of the Course must be informed and any official of the event must be allowed to enter the tent at any time.”).

Bruno Santos, fresh off dominating the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid in the Rally2 class, continued his winning ways by topping the FIM Bajas World Cup side. He beat David Megre by seven minutes and Pedro Bianchi Prata, the latter third in Rally3 in Portugal, by half an hour.

FIM points leader Mohammed Al-Balooshi, who won the season-opening Saudi Baja in February, struggled with navigation troubles that included a roadbook error. His bike eventually gave up in the final run, prompting fellow rider Pedro Pinheiro to tow him to the finish in twelfth.

Like the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Extremadura takes place on the Iberian Peninsula and crosses between Spain and Ferreira’s native Portugal; both races also crossed through the Spanish city of Badajoz. Otherwise, the former is organised by the Automóvel Club de Portugal while Spain’s Real Federación Española de Automovilismo oversees the Baja.

Overall results

FIA

Ultimate

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 200 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Mini JCW Team Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 5:13:35.3 Leader 2 205 Francisco Barreto Carlos Duarte Francisco Barreto Toyota Hilux T1+ 5:18:01.4 + 4:26.1 3 208 Maria Luís Gameiro José Marques Maria Luís Gameiro Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ 5:49:10.4 + 35:35.1 4 211 Dave Klaassen Tessa Rooth DaklaPack Rallysport Red-Lined VK56 T1.1 5:53:57.7 + 40:22.4 5 215 Pim Klaassen Jeffrey Spoor DaklaPack Rallysport Red-Lined VK50 T1.1 6:04:07.7 + 50:32.4 6 201 Benediktas Vanagas Kuldar Sikk Toyota Gazoo Racing Baltics Toyota Hilux T1+ 9:13:35.5 + 4:00:00.2 7 206 Włodzimierz Grajek Michał Goleniewski Włodzimierz Grajek Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ 13:43:51.1 + 8:30:15.8 DNF 202 Michał Małuszyński Łukasz Kurzeja Michał Małuszyński Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1+ DNF N/A DNF 204 João Ramos Jorge Carvalho João Ramos Toyota Hilux T1+ DNF N/A DNF 209 José Luis García Manuel Navarro Escudería Villa de Llanes Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus T1.1 DNF N/A DNF 210 Henrique Silva Henrique Damásio Henrique Silva Mercedes CaTTiva Proto X T1.1 DNF N/A DNF 212 Ronald Schoolderman Mark Salomons 4×4 Centrum Ermelo Mitsubishi ASX T1.1 DNF N/A DNF 204 Rik van den Brink Gydo Heimans Rik van den Brink Mitsubishi ASX T1.1 DNF N/A DNS 203 Eduard Pons Jaume Betriu Past-Racing Ford Ranger T1+ T1+ DNS N/A

Challenger

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 306 Rui Carneiro Ola Floene GRallyTeam GRally OT3 5:21:28.6 Leader 2 305 Alexandre Pinto Bernardo Oliveira Alexandre Pinto Can-Am Maverick X3 5:21:37.9 + 9.3 3 303 Armindo Araújo Pedro Ré Santag Racing GRally OT3 5:27:22.1 + 5:53.5 4 300 Pau Navarro Ian Rosa GRS Team Demon Car DT3 5:28:12.5 + 6:43.9 5 311 Nuno Madeira Nuno Morais Nuno Madeira Can-Am Maverick X3 5:2:38.5 + 7:09.9 6 304 Adam Kus Marcin Pasek GRallyTeam GRally OT3 5:32:19.2 + 10:50.6 7 302 Fernando Álvarez Xavier Panseri GRallyTeam GRally OT3 5:52:52:2 + 31:23.6 8 314 Nelson Beiró Ricardo Batista Nelson Beiró Can-Am Maverick X3 6:10:57.6 + 49:29.0 9 317 Nuno Rogéiro Pedro Santos Nuno Rogéiro Can-Am Maverick X3 6:39:47.6 + 1:18:19.0 10 315 Enrique Reyes Jaqueline Ricci Gedeser XXI S.L. VM Competición T3 ordaz-R 6:48:51.0 + 1:27:22.4 11 301 João Dias João Miranda Santag Racing GRally OT3 8:35:13.6 + 3:13:45.0 12 312 Jose Maria Naranjo Jose Antonio Alvarez Escudería JMP Racing JMP Racing JMPRT3 9:06:48.7 + 3:45:20.1 DNF 307 Jesús Fuster Carlos Fernandez Herrador Factory Team Herrator Inzane X3 DNF N/A DNF 308 Paulo Jorge Rodrigues Miguel Salvador Francisco Paulo Jorge Rodrigues Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF 309 Nicolás Fuchs Alex Toril Escudería JMP Racing JMP Racing JMPRT3 DNF N/A DNF 310 Felix Macias Dieguez José Luis Conde GPR Sport GR Sport GPR 24 DNF N/A DNF 316 Pedro Carvalho Romeu Martins Pedro Carvalho Can-Am Maverick X3 DNF N/A DNF 318 Roberto Rodríguez Gamboa Claudi Ribeiro Leite Roberto Rodríguez Gamboa Herrator Inzane X3 DNF N/A

SSV

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 401 Tomasz Białkowski Dariusz Baśkiewicz Kamena Rally Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:31:33.4 Leader 2 406 Federico Guillermo Mogni David Aguando Fernandez TH-Trucks Team Polaris RZR Pro R 5:52:00.3 + 20:26.9 3 400 Fidel Castillo Ruiz Fausto Mota Ahúja Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 5:57:42.0 + 26:08.6 4 404 Miquel Prat Martinez Daniel Oliveira Carreras Moto Club Sabadell Yamaha YXZ1000R 6:31:30.5 + 59:57.1 5 403 William Buller Jorge Jordao William Buller Yamaha YXZ1000R 7:00:50.5 + 1:29:17.1 6 402 Rui Farinha Rui Pita Santag Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 7:31:14.7 + 1:59:41.3 7 407 Rafael Muñoz Daniel Cámara Federación Andaluza de Automovilismo Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR 13:43:03.5 + 8:11:30.1 DSQ 405 Carlos Vento Julián Garcia Carlos Vento Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo RR DSQ N/A

Stock

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Time Margin 1 500 Fernano Manuel Barreiros Rui Pereira António Fernano Manuel Barreiros Isuzu D-Max 7:27:39.8 Leader

FIM

Bike

Finish Number Rider Team Bike Time Margin 1 2 Bruno Santos Bruno Santos Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 728:10.5 Leader 2 21 David Megre David Megre Kawasaki KX450X 7:35:41.0 + 7:30.5 3 17 Pedro Bianchi Prata Pedro Bianchi Prata Honda CRF450RX 8:02:14.0 + 34:03.5 4 98 Sara Garcia # Sara Garcia Yamaha WR450F Rally 8:17:35.9 + 49:25.4 5 47 Rafa Marques Rafa Marques Fantic XEF 450 Rally 8:23:03.6 + 54:53.1 6 50 Rafic Bassam Rafic Bassam Honda CRF450RX 8:23:06.0 + 54:55.5 7 27 Joanna Modrzewska # DUUST Rally Team Husqvarna FE 450 8:32:27.0 + 1:04:16.5 8 54 Slawomir Sypien DUUST Rally Team Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 8:34:35.2 + 1:06:24.7 9 52 Abdulhaim Al-Mogeera Abdulhaim Al-Mogeera KTM 450 EXC 8:40:58.4 + 1:12:47.9 10 55 Filip Grot Filip Grot GasGas RX 450F Replica 8:41:30.1 + 1:13:19.6 11 30 Robert Przybyłowski Robert Przybyłowski KTM 450 EXC 9:02:10.0 + 1:33:59.5 12 1 Mohammed Al-Balooshi Mohammed Al-Balooshi KTM 450 EXC 9:03:56.6 + 1:35:56.1 13 75 Abdullah Alshatti Abdullah Alshatti KTM 450 EXC 9:04:52. + 1:36.42.4 14 10 Tomasz Niedźwiedzki Tomasz Niedźwiedzki GasGas RX 450F Replica 9:15:51.2 + 1:47:40.7 15 32 Josep Pedró Subirats Pedrega Team GasGas RX 450F Replica 11:05:17.8 + 3:37:07.3 16 53 Pedro Pinheiro Pedro Pinheiro Husqvarna FR 450 Rally 11:23:58.3 + 3:55:47.8 17 62 Andrew Houlihan Andrew Houlihan KTM 450 EXC 11:29:46.6 + 4:01:36.1 18 25 Paulo Cardoso Paulo Cardoso Kawasaki KX450X 11:39:27.8 + 4:11:17.3 DNF 73 Edgar Canet Edgar Canet KTM 450 EXC DNF N/A DNF 76 Tiago Santos Tiago Santos AJP SPR 310R DNF N/A Bold – Junior Trophy

Italics – Veteran Trophy

# – Women Trophy

Quad

Finish Number Rider Team Quad Time Margin 1 110 Abdulaziz Al-Shayban Abdulaziz Al-Shayban Yamaha Raptor 8:45:34.6 Leader 2 109 Hani Al-Noumesi Hani Al-Noumesi Yamaha Raptor 8:55:48.2 + 10:13.6 3 101 Haitham Al-Tuwayjiri Haitham Al-Tuwayjiri Yamaha Raptor 17:31:19.4 + 8:45:44.8

CERTT winners