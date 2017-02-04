Cabot Bigham has said he has “a clear picture” of his plans for the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season.

Bigham made his Rallycross début last year and was an instant success, winning two races on his way to taking the Red Bull GRC Lites title.

This year Bigham is expected to move into the premier Supercars class, but he admits that graduating from Lites isn’t an easy proposition.

“My plans for 2017 are coming together,” Bigham revealed to The Checkered Flag. “It is always a challenge for a young driver to rise directly into the top division.”

“Most of my off-season is spent finding potential partners and associates as well as staying in top physical and mental form,” he said. “The funding gap between Lites and Supercar is ‘other-worldly’.”

Despite the budget gap between Lites and Supercars, Bigham is confident he will be involved with Red Bull GRC this year, although he is remaining tight-lipped on exactly what he’ll be doing.

“I have a clear picture of what my season looks like,” the Californian said. “It involves Red Bull Global Rallycross, the left seat, three pedals and lots of heart.”

Traditionally, the Red Bull GRC Lites champion has graduated to Supercars, but the 2015 victor Oliver Eriksson opted to stay in the co-called feeder class. Bigham has said that he too considered defending his Lites title this year.

“The chance to stay in Lites for a second year was greatly considered,” he admitted. “It is not only far cheaper to run again, it gets you in front of the right people and allows you to master the fundamentals of rallycross.

“Despite this, my entire career has been fast tracked,” he added. “I have been fortunate enough to pick the right series’ at the right time. This momentum in my career has only grown and I hope that I can make a serious splash in the Supercar talent pool in 2017.”

Should he make the step up this year, Bigham knows what he wants to achieve.

“My goal is to be challenging for the podium in my first four races,” he said. “It will be the hardest task I have faced, driving against the likes of Scott Speed, Tanner Foust, [Steve] Arpin, and [Brian] Deegan.”

“I know racing is just as mental as it is physical and I am mentally preparing as we speak to become the next ‘Californian Speed Demon’,” Bigham continued. “I hope I can grow my brand in the 2017 year and be rad to my fanbase. Establishing myself as a badass supercar driver would be the ideal scenario in my head.”