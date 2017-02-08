Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have announced their driver lineup for the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross Lites season.

The IndyCar race winners will field three cars this season, expanding from two last year. Alex Keyes will return to the team for his first full season in Red Bull GRC, with 2016 rookies Christian Brooks and Travis PeCoy completing the lineup.

“I am extremely thrilled to announce the three-driver lineup with Alex, Christian and Travis joining our Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Lites team in 2017,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner. “All three of the drivers have shown tremendous potential in the Lites cars already and we feel this ‘Triple Threat’ offers us another great chance to repeat as Series champions. We’re very excited to have Buddy Rice back as our Lites director, Jeff Britton returning as our chief engineer and to maintain the continuity of our high-quality core group of personnel, which we believe positions us very well for another run at a championship in 2017. I couldn’t be more excited for the 2017 season.”

Keyes won twice for the team last year but stepped aside for four rounds as Tanner Whitten took his place. He also took three wins for DRR in a partial 2015 campaign.

“I’m excited to be back in the Red Bull GRC Lites in 2017, but I’m stoked to be back with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing,” said the 19-year-old. “Over the past few years, I have gotten to know this team, not only have we been successful but they have become a family to me. I think we have a recipe for success. Everyone from Dennis, Buddy, our mechanics and our partners are all motivated to win this year. I’m looking forward to working with Travis and Christian too. DRR always has a great atmosphere so I look for us to elevate each other.”

Brooks and PeCoy, both 16, drove for AF Racing during their maiden Red Bull GRC season last year. Brooks finished the season fifth in the standings, taking a best finish of fourth in Phoenix II, Dallas, and Los Angeles I, while PeCoy missed two finals en route to eighth in the standings. He did however take a single podium finish in Atlantic City.

“Driving for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is truly an honour,” said Brooks. “To be among the historic list of drivers to compete for the team will be something that pushes me to the limit and to achieve the best results possible. With one GRC Lites season under my belt and a championship team behind me, I am entering the year with high confidence and I’m excited about the 2017 season!”

“I’m very excited to join a championship-winning team this year with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing,” added PeCoy. “I think we can work together in hopes of gaining a 1-2-3 in the championship. I want to be in contention for the title. GRC is a chance to show who I am and what I have to offer through driving and self-preservation. I’m a normal kid – I go to school dances and I play video games, surf, ride mountain bikes and snowboard. But I’m ready for the potential of having a great race team in 2017.”