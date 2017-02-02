Jack McCarthy is making his car-racing debut this season having signed with Team Pyro to tackle the 2017 Renault UK Clio Cup.

The 16 year old is Pyro’s second confirmed driver for the upcoming campaign, joining experienced driver Ollie Pidgley at the former champions.

McCarthy graduates from karting having won the 2016 British Senior Max Super One and Open titles, to add to European and British Junior Max crowns from 2015.

“I tested the UK Clio Cup race car late last year and loved it. So now I want to buck the trend of coming out of karting and taking the single-seater route – I fancy the tin top alternative,” said McCarthy.

“By entering the UK Clio Cup I can learn all the top British circuits, perform in front of the huge BTCC crowds, be seen on TV and gain experience about working with a world-famous car manufacturer. That will stand me in great stead for the future.”

Pyro Team Principal Mark Hunt added: “We’re really pleased to have attracted Jack to our driver line-up for 2017 – he is a phenomenal talent as his records clearly show.

“Like some of our previous drivers who have come from karting and gone on to stardom in touring cars, we are really looking forward to seeing him using his considerable skills in the cut and thrust of the UK Clio Cup.”