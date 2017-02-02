Red Bull Global Rallycross has revealed its calendar of events for the 2017 season.

As has become the norm for the series, this year’s schedule features a number of changes from last year, with only three destinations remaining from 2016.

Atlantic City and Seattle both return, this time hosting double header events, while the championship’s home city of Los Angeles will again host the season finale. However, staple events such as those in Washington DC, Daytona, and at MCAS New River have all been scratched from the schedule.

The championship will begin in April for the first time since 2013 with Memphis, Tennessee holding the season opener on April 29.

The second round of the season will take place in Louisville, Kentucky almost a month later, before the first double header of the season in Thompson, Connecticut on the first weekend of June.

A fortnight later Red Bull GRC will make its eagerly anticipated return to international competition for the first time since Barbados 2015 with a brace of events in Canada. That will be followed by the equally sought-after début event for the series in Indianapolis. The July round at Indianapolis Raceway Park will be a home event for a number of teams in both Supercars and Lites categories, including back-to-back Supercars champions Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross.

The season will finish with returns to Atlantic City, Seattle, and Los Angles, where the season will again conclude in October.

“This should be a banner year for Red Bull GRC as we continue our ascent in the world of motorsport,” said Red Bull GRC CEO, Colin Dyne. “We listened to the feedback from our fans, and the 2017 schedule reflects the demand to bring our unique brand of racing to new locations, as well as to return to a number of fan-favorite venues from previous seasons.”

2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross Schedule

April 29 – Memphis, TN

May 21 – Louisville, KY

June 3 – Thompson, CT (I)

June 4 – Thompson, CT (II)

June 17 – TBA, Canada (I)

June 18 – TBA, Canada (II)

July 9 – Indianapolis, IN

August 12 – Atlantic City, NJ (I)

August 13 – Atlantic City, NJ (II)

September 9 – Seattle, WA (I)

September 10 – Seattle, WA (II)

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA