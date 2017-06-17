2017 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hour 6 Update – TDS Cause Drama

Matthieu Vaxivière got himself in hot water after a collision with the #82 Risi Competizione Ferrari of Pierre Kaffer. (Credit: Craig Robertson/Speed Chills)

As the sun finally started to set, it proved to an issue for many with glare hampering the drivers at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The #7 Toyota TS050 of Stephane Sarrazin still led.

One of the largest crashes of the race saw the #82 Risi Compezione GTE Pro car hit into the barrier and spun by the #28 TDS Racing of Matthieu Vaxivierre. The Ferrari driver Pierre Kaffer got out soon after, thus retiring.

A slow zone was first implemented, with barrier repairs later being needed at the first chicane at on the Mulsanne.

LMP1

1st – #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Conway/Kobayashi/Sarrazin

2nd – #1 Porsche Team – Porsche 919 Hybrid – Jani/Lotterer/Tandy

3rd – #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing – Toyota TS050 – Buemi/Davidson/Nakajima

The slow zone would not affect the LMP1 cars, as no teams were within the pitstop window. The first to blink was the leading #7 Toyota, waiting until the pit straight had been put under a slow zone. The #1 Porsche took the lead, but by less than would be ideal. This meant that the #7 would extend the gap to over 25 seconds after the Porsche’s pit.

All eyes thus turned to the battle for second as the recovering #8 was catching Andre Lotterer in the Porsche machine. Only three cars remained on the lead lap.

LMP2

1st – #31 Valliante Rebellion – Oreca 07-Gibson – Prost/Senna/Canal

2nd – #13 Valliante Rebellion – Oreca 07-Gibson – Piquet Jr/Beche/ Heinemeier Hansen

3rd – #24 CEFC Manor Racing – Oreca 07-Gibson – Graves/Herschi/Vergne

The #31 Vaillante Rebellion car was running at the front when the hour begun, but it was clear that the battle between the two team cars was far from over as the #13 continued their charge.

After their contentious crash, Vaxivierre and the #28 TDS was given a seven minute Stop/Go penalty, dropping them out of the fight for the podium.

Further problems for the #29 Racing Team Nederland saw the team pit for an eighth time.

GTE Pro

1st – #95 Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage – Thiim/Sorensen/Stanaway

2nd – #67 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – Ford GT – Priaulx/Tinknell/Derani

3rd – #66 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – Ford GT – Mucke/Pla/Johnson

With Jonny Adam in the #97 Aston Martin Racing, the team managed to build up an advantage over the chasing pack. The team no longer had the security of the #95 now at the back of the class.

This gave the advantage to the Ford’s in the cooler conditions, ensuring that the Team UK cars worked their way up to second and third.

GTE Am

1st – #98 Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage – Lamy/Lauda/Dalla Lana

2nd – #84 JMW Motorsport – Ferrari 488 GTE – Smith/Stevens/Vanthoor

3rd – #90 TF Sport – Aston Martin Vantage – Yoluc/Hankey/Bell

Elsewhere, the #61 Clearwater Racing car had a technical failure, forcing the car to hobble back to the pits on three wheels. JMW Motorsports joined the battle for the lead, with the #95 leading by 15 seconds.