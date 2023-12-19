Aston Martin Racing Unveils All-Star Works Driver Lineup for 2024

Aston Martin Racing is poised for an exhilarating 2024 GT racing season, unveiling a powerhouse lineup that combines seasoned champions and promising newcomers. The British luxury sportscar brand is set to redefine excellence in GT racing, showcasing its unwavering commitment to success.

Headlining the works driver roster are Danish multiple world champions Marco Sørensen and Nicki Thiim, both signing multi-year contracts to continue their longstanding association with Aston Martin. Sørensen, a triple FIA World Endurance GT champion and winner of the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans LM GTE class, expressed his excitement, stating, “This is a very exciting time to be a works Aston Martin driver.”

Thiim, entering his 12th consecutive season with Aston Martin, echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s always an honour to represent Aston Martin, and I’m looking forward to being able to fight for championships again at the top level of GT racing with Vantage.”

Adding fresh vigor to the lineup are three new faces: GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup champion Mattia Drudi, 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner Henrique Chaves, and Nürburgring 24 Hours champion David Pittard. Drudi, thrilled to join Aston Martin as a works driver, sees this opportunity as a platform for personal and collective success.

Chaves, whose career zenith was winning Le Mans in 2022 with the Vantage, expressed his joy, saying, “To have the opportunity to represent this iconic brand as a works driver means everything to me.” Pittard, having raced with Aston Martin in 2022, considers becoming a works driver a dream come true, emphasizing the brand’s expertise and technical prowess.

Returning champions include IMSA star Ross Gunn, British GT legend Jonny Adam, and Michelin Le Mans Cup champion Valentin Hasse Clot. Gunn, continuing with Heart of Racing, anticipates a monumental year for Aston Martin with upgraded Vantage models. Adam, a four-time British GT champion and Le Mans winner, looks forward to achieving success on and off the track in 2024.

Valentin Hasse Clot steps up to the European Le Mans Series class, ready to tackle new challenges. Aston Martin legend Darren Turner, about to embark on his 20th season as a works driver, underlines the wealth of emerging talent complementing the brand’s enduring legacy.

Aston Martin Head of Endurance, Adam Carter, highlights the significance of this driver lineup as the brand enters a period of accelerated learning and development. The combination of experience and speed is crucial to achieving Aston Martin’s goal of maintaining its dominance in world endurance competition.

As the team gears up for the upcoming season, these drivers, with their diverse backgrounds and accomplishments, form a potent force aligned with Aston Martin’s vision for continued success in GT racing.