TF Sport Unveils Corvette Z06 GT3.R #82 Driver Lineup

TF Sport is gearing up for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season, introducing a trio set to take on the LMGT3 field in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R #82. The team’s strategic selection of seasoned drivers featuring Hiroshi Koizumi, Sébastien Baud, and Dani Juncadella, each bringing a blend of experience to the racing scene.

Hiroshi Koizumi expresses his pride in joining TF Sport alongside the seasoned drivers Daniel and Sébastien. “I am really proud to work with such experienced drivers like Daniel and Sébastien. I am looking forward to team up with Daniel Juncadella, winner of Macau and a successful DTM driver: it will definitely be a new opportunity for me. We will do our best to be the number one driver package in the GT3 class,” Koizumi remarks.

For Sébastien Baud, joining TF Sport in the FIA WEC is an honour and a childhood dream come true. “I am so excited to know that I am making a childhood dream come true! It is an honour to join a successful team like TF Sport in the WEC. I will be driving a Corvette Z06 GT3.R, a car that marked my inspiration in the 24 Hours of Le Mans! I am looking forward to work with my more experienced teammates, from whom I will be able to learn even more, especially from Dani. Thanks to the team for the trust!” Baud exclaims with excitement.

Spanish driver Dani Juncadella, emphasised the excitement surrounding the 2024 season. “It’s going to be an exciting season: it will be the first opportunity to race in the FIA WEC and to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which makes it all so special. New team, new brand, new car, new teammates, everything is a new challenge and it’s really exciting. I am stoked to get to know the team well, to get to know Hiroshi during testing at the start of the season and also Seb, who I already know a little bit. I’m very keen to team up with them and get to work from day one: I hope we will have a strong season!” Juncadella shares.

TF Sport Director Tom Ferrier added, “We are very pleased to announce our full line-up for the 2024 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Together with the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R, they are a squad capable of achieving great results.” As TF Sport aims for victory, the stage is set for an unforgettable season in the world of endurance racing.