Austin Cindric to make Red Bull GRC Supercars début

Bryan Herta Rallysport has announced that Austin Cindric will race for the team at next week’s double header Red Bull Global Rallycross event in Seattle.

The move, which will sideline reigning Red Bull GRC Lites champion Cabot Bigham for rounds 10 and 11, will mark the first time Cindric has raced in Red Bull GRC’s top tier.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar maiden rallycross campaign in 2015, taking four wins and a further four podium finishes on his way to second in the year’s Red Bull GRC Lites points standings.

“For two years, and through many different avenues, the step-up to [a] Supercar is something I’ve been working on,” said Cindric.

“I’ve always been very passionate about rallycross racing and eager to get back in the series,” he continued. “Bryan Hera Rallysport has proven to be one of the top teams in the last couple of seasons, so it is a huge opportunity to prove myself in my first Supercar event.”

Cindric, whose father is Team Penske president Tim Cindric, will be backed by Fitzgerald Glider Kits, who have backed a number of Team Penske entries across NASCAR and IndyCar this season.

The Ohio native has enjoyed a wide-ranging career despite his tender age. In addition to his previous success in Red Bull GRC Lites, the teenager has also competed in USF2000, ARCA, the WeatherTech IMSA SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR.

His main focus this year has been in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Brad Keselowski Racing where he has taken eight top 10 finishes in 14 starts – including six consecutively in the most recent events.

Cindric has also made one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske at Road America.

Bigham is set to return to Bryan Herta Rallysport’s M-Sport Ford Fiesta ST for the season finale in Los Angeles.