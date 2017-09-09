Chris Atkinson claims pole in Seattle

Subaru Rally Team USA‘s Chris Atkinson has claimed pole position for the first part of the Red Bull Global Rallycross Seattle double header event at Evergreen Speedway in Seattle.

Atkinson’s time of 39.002 seconds beat championship contender Tanner Foust by more than a tenth of a second.

Mitchell deJong was third fastest for Olsbergs Honda, ahead of Steve Arpin, while Austin Cindric was an impressive fifth fastest on his Red Bull GRC Supercars debut, while Patrik Sandell was sixth in the second Subaru, although he didn’t set a time in the final ‘Fast Six’ qualifying session.

Austin Dyne missed out on the pole position shootout, as did championship leader Scott Speed, and Oliver Eriksson and Sebastian Erikson completed the field – a somewhat surprising qualifying result given Olsbergs Honda’s impressive performance in Seattle last year.

Red Bull GRC Seattle I Supercars qualifying results

Chris Atkinson, #55 Subaru Rally Team USA, 39.002

Tanner Foust, #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, 39.143

Mitchell deJong, #24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs, 39.506

Steve Arpin, #00 Loenbro Motorsports, 40.029

Austin Cindric, #19 Bryan Herta Rallysport, 1:19.777.754

Patrik Sandell, #18 Subaru Rally Team USA, No Time

Austin Dyne, #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Scott Speed #41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross

Oliver Eriksson, #16 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs

Sebastian Eriksson, #93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs

Points leader Cyril Raymond took pole position in Red Bull GRC Lites beating Conner Martell and Alejandro Fernandez.