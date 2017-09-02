Indycar

Dixon Leads Rossi in Final Watkins Glen Practice

Scott Dixon was fastest in final practice at Watkins Glen - Credit: Chris Owens / IndyCar

Scott Dixon was quickest in the final practice session at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, with the New Zealander edging out Alexander Rossi by just 0.0220 seconds.

Dixon, currently sitting second in championship standings with just this weekends race and the finale at Sonoma Raceway to go this season, set a best lap of 1:22.6441 seconds to edge out Rossi, with the Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Herta Autosport drivers the only ones to get beneath the 1:23s barrier.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was third fastest for Andretti Autosport ahead of the leading Team Penske entry of Helio Castroneves, while Sebastien Bourdais completed the top five for Dale Coyne Racing as he continued his progress since returning to the Verizon IndyCar Series following injury last weekend.

Bourdais did end the session with a spin, but his best lap saw him edge ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Takuma Sato in sixth, while Graham Rahal was seventh quickest for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud, at loggerheads following their banging of wheels during last weekends race at Gateway Motorsports Park, were eighth and ninth respectively for Team Penske, while Charlie Kimball ended tenth for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Conor Daly and Tony Kanaan.

The fourth Penske of Will Power struggled to sixteenth, while Jack Harvey, making his first IndyCar road course start this weekend, was nineteenth for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, just two places behind team-mate James Hinchcliffe.

Watkins Glen International Free Practice 3 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
19Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi Racing1:22.6441
298Alexander RossiUSAAndretti Herta Autosport1:22.6661
328Ryan Hunter-ReayUSAAndretti Autosport1:23.0597
43Helio CastronevesBRZTeam Penske1:23.2320
518Sebastien BourdaisFRADale Coyne Racing1:23.2406
626Takuma SatoJAPAndretti Autosport1:23.3391
715Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:23.3599
82Josef NewgardenUSATeam Penske1:23.3926
91Simon PagenaudFRATeam Penske1:23.4506
1083Charlie KimballUSAChip Ganassi Racing1:23.4600
114Conor DalyUSAAJ Foyt Enterprises1:23.6885
1210Tony KanaanBRZChip Ganassi Racing1:23.7711
1327Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Autosport1:23.7857
1420Spencer PigotUSAEd Carpenter Racing1:23.8645
1514Carlos MunozCOLAJ Foyt Enterprises1:23.9718
1612Will PowerAUSTeam Penske1:24.0187
175James HinchcliffeCANSchmidt Peterson Motorsports1:24.1540
1819Ed JonesUAEDale Coyne Racing1:24.3312
197Jack HarveyGBRSchmidt Peterson Motorsports1:24.3518
208Max ChiltonGBRChip Ganassi Racing1:24.7749
2121JR HildebrandUSAEd Carpenter Racing1:24.8130

