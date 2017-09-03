Loenbro Motorsports unveils Steve Arpin’s LA livery

Loenbro Motorsports has unveiled the livery which will adorn Steve Arpin‘s M-Sport Ford Fiesta ST at the Red Bull Global Rallycross season finale in Los Angeles next month.

The striking wrap features one side backed by vehicle tuners SCT while the other will show the team’s more familiar JCB colours.

It will be the second ‘split’ livery sported by the team this year after SCT’s owners Derive Systems shared the car with JCB at Red Bull GRC’s maiden visit to Indianapolis earlier in the season. Arpin’s full JCB paint scheme was recently voted the fans’ favourite supercar livery.

“After seeing the tremendous fan reaction to our first split wrap in Indianapolis, it was obvious that the final race in LA was the perfect opportunity to do another,” the team said in a press release. “SCT has devoted itself to the idea that engine tuning and calibration is a crical part of customisation, and that enthusiasts should have the power to unlock the performance potential of their vehicles.”

“Our partnership with SCT allows performance car enthusiasts to engage with one of the top calibration companies, all through a mutual passion for motorsports.”

Arpin is currently enjoying his most successful Red Bull season to date. The Canadian has taken two wins in Thompson and Ottawa and has been firmly in the championship hunt since the beginning of the season.

The former-NASCAR driver currently sits second in the drivers’ standings, 38 points adrift of defending double champion Scott Speed with just three rounds remaining.