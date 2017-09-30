Esteban Ocon: “I’m very happy with our performance today”

Esteban Ocon was pleased with the outcome of qualifying at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday as the Frenchman secured sixth place on the grid for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team racer felt his laps during the qualifying session were amongst his best of the entire season so far, and he managed to be the best of the rest behind the three leading teams thanks to his final lap of 1:31.478s.

Ocon hopes to convert the top six starting position into a good haul of points on Sunday, and with Sergio Perez also starting from inside the top ten, it will be a good opportunity to cement Force India’s fourth position in the Constructors’ Championship.

“I’m very happy with our performance today,” said Ocon. “The car has been working really well since the start of practice and it’s clear that all the hard work we have done since Singapore has paid off.

“I think we found further performance today and all the small changes we made to the car really helped make the difference. So it’s a great team effort and we are in good shape for tomorrow.

“My laps today were strong – probably some of my best of the season, but there is still room to improve. You never know what can happen in the race, but it’s a good chance to score some big points.”