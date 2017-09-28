Gabriel Aubry: “The only way to finish in the top three is to win every race”

Gabriel Aubry returned to winning ways for the first time since the Hungaroring back in July as he withstood pressure from Sacha Fenestraz to win race two of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Tech 1 Racing driver had no opportunity in race one to make up any ground from his sixth spot on the grid thanks to the race being held behind the safety car due to fog, but when racing got underway on Saturday afternoon, he swept into the lead at the end of the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap.

From there on, he was forced to drive as hard as he could to repel the challenge from Fenestraz, and when the Josef Kaufmann Racing driver had one last attack on the penultimate lap, it was the French-Argentine driver that made the mistake rather than Aubry, and he duly went on to take the win.

“It was a really long race!” said Aubry on Renaultsport.com. “The slipstreaming is incredible on this track and we have to watch our mirrors as soon as we are on the Kemmel straight.

“Sacha attacked hard from start to finish. I was on the very limit while trying to make as few mistakes as possible. The only way to finish in the top three is to win every race. It is great to be on the top step of the podium!

“Congratulations to the team for bouncing back after a lacklustre weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard.”