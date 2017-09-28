Max Defourny: “I got some solid points from all three races”

Max Defourny saw his 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship ambitions end at Spa-Francorchamps, but the Belgian still managed two podiums across the weekend at his home circuit.

The R-ace GP driver was unable to anything in the foggy opener after the safety car lead the field for the entire duration before it was red flagged, but he made good progress in race two, becoming embroiled in a five-car battle for the lead, and although he could not find a way passed Gabriel Aubry for the win, he was able to pass both Robert Shwartzman and Sacha Fenestraz to take second.

“There isn’t much to say about Race 1,” said Defourny. “It was foggy and lasted for only three laps.

“Race 2 on the other hand was long. I didn’t get the best of starts and made a small tactical mistake on the first long straight. After a safety car period I got a good restart and I overtook Robert and Sacha.

“I kept pushing but couldn’t get past Gabriel in the end, so P2 was the maximum possible.”

Defourny secured another podium in the final race on Sunday, but after early progress from sixth on the grid, he could not get close enough to either Fenestraz or Will Palmer ahead of him, and he was forced to settle for third.

“I got a good start, so I moved up two places straight away,” said Defourny. “After the restart I made up another place. I kept on pushing all through the race but couldn’t find an opportunity to move up any further.

“Overall a decent race but I am disappointed that I couldn’t fight for the win.”

Defourny admitted that it was disappointing not to remain in contention for the championship, but was happier to help R-ace GP claim their maiden Teams’ title ahead of the season finale at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next month.

“It was a mixed weekend really, marked by the typical weather unpredictability,” said Defourny. “I didn’t have the best of qualifying, so my race positions weren’t as good as I wanted them to be.

“I got some solid points from all three races but this won’t be enough to win the title, so I am of course disappointed. I will still fight for as many points as possible during the last three races at Barcelona. Congratulations to my team for their first team championship win!”