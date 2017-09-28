Will Palmer: “You never know what can happen”

Will Palmer is the only driver now able to deny Sacha Fenestraz the title - Credit: Jean Michel Le Meur / DPPI

Will Palmer ensured the battle for the 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 championship went down to the season finale at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, although he will have his work cut out to deny Sacha Fenestraz the crown.

The R-ace GP driver was classified ninth in the non-event of race one at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend that was held completely behind the safety car due to fog, but drove an impressive race to sixth in race two, which included a stunning pass into Eau Rouge on Yifei Ye.

His second place in race three however ensured he remained the only driver able to deny Fenestraz the title, although he sits 52.5-points off the Josef Kaufmann Racing driver with only 75-points available.

“It’s been a mixed weekend at Spa,” admitted Palmer. “The pace has generally been strong, with second group qualifying two which we managed to convert to second place in the race. I was pushing hard for the win but it wasn’t quite possible.

“Unfortunately we had a messy first qualifying, finishing fifth in the group which meant I started races one and two from ninth. From there, the first race was a non event as we only drove behind the safety car due to fog, before a red flag before I managed to progress to sixth in race two with some overtakes.

“Looking ahead to the last weekend, the gap is quite large to the leader but you never know what can happen – I will just be focussing on doing the best I can in each of the races in Barcelona.”