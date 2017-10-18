Bardy To Deputise for O’Donovan at British RX Season Finale

Tony Bardy has been confirmed as stand in driver for Ollie O’Donovan for what will be the last weekend of action in the 2017 Toyo Tyres MSA British Rallycross Championship at Croft this weekend.

With the final round of the championship itself taking place on Saturday, to be followed by the iconic MSA British Rallycross Grand Prix on Sunday, Bardy will compete in both events however it has not been confirmed which car he will use.

After suffering a big accident last time out at Pembrey in Wales, 2007 British RX Champion O’Donovan has elected to rest and recover to full fitness ahead of his 2018 Rallycross Programme. During 2017, O’Donovan has competed in British RX, The FIA European Rallycross Championship and selected events in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Despite still being in with a chance of winning the 2017 British RX title, The London-based-Irishman explained his decision to sit out this weekends activities.

“I would love to get my name on the Grand Prix trophy, but that will have to wait for next year,” said O’Donovan. “I have to admit that I’m still pretty sore from the Pembrey accident. It’s a shame to end the year like that but we have plans for next season and I’m focused on being fully fit rather than risking anything at Croft.”

“Tony (Bardy) is the obvious choice to fill in, he’s a great driver and this is also a token of my thanks for the huge effort he puts in for us to do what we do.”

Bardy himself, who has driven a number of Rallycross machinery over the past decade, is looking forward to his chance to compete on home turf for Team RX Racing as O’Donovan cheers him on from the sidelines. Bardy last competed in British RX at the Mondello Park double header event earlier this season.

“It would be really nice to get a good result. Our workshop is only down the road so it’s the home event, but the level is high in Supercar so it won’t be easy,” explained Bardy.

“I must thank Ollie for asking me to drive the car, rallycross Supercars are special machines and they are always a pleasure to drive.”

However, the choice of which Team RX Racing Supercar the Yorkshire driver will be competing in is still to be decided after what has been a busy year for Bardy and his squad, with the Fiesta needing work ahead of this weekend events.

“It would be nice to race the Fiesta but we have been so busy with various projects that we have not had a lot of time to work on it since Pembrey. If the Fiesta isn’t ready I will drive the Focus.”