Button not interested in Formula E

Jenson Button has ruled out driving in Formula E, saying that it is not a series that excites him.

The Brit has been without a full-time drive since leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2016, but says he currently has no plans to return to driving.

And although several other former F1 drivers have found a home in Formula E, Button says he would want to drive cars that had more power.

“I want to go racing and have fun, I want to hear the engine, I want to hear it roar and I want to drive something that’s got 600 horsepower plus,” Button said.

“It’s what I grew up with. I used to go places like Donington or Castle Combe and you’d see these crazy-arsed cars racing. A Porsche turbo with 900 horsepower racing a Mini which is like as wide as it is long with a big crazy engine in it.

“That’s what I love, the power and drivers just totally out of control the whole time. I feel that Formula E is very different to that but it definitely has its place and I can see why it attracts a lot of drivers.

“Obviously it’s a category that you can earn well in too and that’s always going to attract racing drivers.”

Button did say however that he was impressed with the technology being developed in the series, and that he was amazed with how the series had grown since it started in 2014.

“Formula E, I think it definitely has its place, it’s great for manufacturers, the technology that is being used.

“It’s definitely going to keep going. It’s amazing how fast it’s grown and the people getting involved, the teams, the manufacturers, the drivers, but again, it’s not something that excites me.”