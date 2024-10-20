1990s cars permitted for FIA historic racing starting 2025

Are you bored of watching the legendary McLaren F1 GTR only turn laps in demos? Miss seeing Colin McRae‘s Subaru Impreza 555 rip through forests for the win? Want a Benetton B195 to duke it out with a Williams FW18 for real instead of simply riding together?

You’re finally in luck.

The FIA World Motor Sport Council approved changes on Thursday to the historic motorsport regulations for 2025, allowing vehicles built between 1991 and 2000 to officially run FIA-sanctioned vintage races. Previously, those produced after 1990 were limited to doing demonstrations or had to go to races outside the sanctioning body’s jurisdiction if they wished to be used in competition.

“These changes to Appendix K of the International Sporting Code mean that, from 2025, racing cars built between the years 1991 and 2000 will be able to carry the Historic Technical Passports that allow them to compete in FIA championships and international motor sport events,” reads an FIA statement, which called the rule change a “rare and significant upgrade”.

“This update will bring many of the world’s most iconic race and rally cars back into the crucible of motor sport, allowing fans and enthusiasts to enjoy the sights and sounds of what was a remarkable decade of technological advancement.”

Cars must receive a Historic Technical Passport to be eligible for FIA vintage races. To do so, it has to comply with regulations for either homologated or non-homologated vehicles, then be approved by the owner’s national sporting authority. From there, it is sent to the FIA Vehicle Compliance Sub-Commission for final review. The FIA intends to host workshops for 1990s car owners to help them get up to spec.

With the 1990s now allowed, this means eligible vehicles will include those like Formula One cars from the 3.5-litre era, the Super Touring specifications used by the British Touring Car Championship and Super Tourenwagen Cup, and the late Group A and early World Rally Car.

Besides various regional leagues that are mainly conducted by ASNs, the FIA oversees four major historic series: the Historic Formula 3 European Cup, the European Historic Rally Championship, the Trophy for Historic Regularity Rallies, and the Historic Hill Climb Championship.

It might make fans feel old to see such iconic cars be eligible for historic racing, and it may horrify them to realise 2000 was already a quarter of a century ago. With the turn of the millennium already twenty-five years ago, various vintage racing bodies have started to loosen standards to allow vehicles from that period. The Dakar Classic, for example, will permit cars as late as 2005 for the 2025 edition.