Daniil Kvyat: “We’re not too far away of the guys ahead”

Despite being out of the car for the past two events, it was the second Free Practice session that Daniil Kvyat first took to the track at the Circuit of The Americas on Friday, thanks to Scuderia Toro Rosso’s decision to give Sean Gelael another outing in the STR12.

Kvyat, who is being partnered this weekend by debutant Brendon Hartley following the departure of Carlos Sainz Jr. to the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team, ended up thirteenth fastest, and the Russian, who’s future in the sport remains under scrutiny, says it was important to start the weekend on the front foot having often been left on the back foot this season.

“I think it was a productive FP2,” said Kvyat, who has only two top-ten finishes so far in 2017. “We were able to use plenty of the track time available and started the weekend on the right foot.

“We didn’t have the full day to correct the balance and issues we had, so we will now look at all of that overnight and see where we can make some progress.

“We’re not too far away of the guys ahead and we will aim to make a good improvement in order to be in that mix.”